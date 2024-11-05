Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.11.2024 16:06 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xypex Chemical Corporation Expands Global Operations Acquires Xypex Australia and National Concrete Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xypex Chemical Corporation is pleased to announce that, effective November 1, 2024, Concrete Waterproofing Manufacturing Pty. Ltd. (CWM), trading as Xypex Australia, which also includes CWM's subsidiary XMS (Thailand), and, National Concrete Solutions (NCS) will become wholly owned subsidiaries of Xypex Chemical Corporation, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Xypex Logo

"This marks a significant step for Xypex in expanding and strengthening our global footprint," said Mike Hardman - CEO of XCC. It will drive further growth and create more value for our customers, employees, and stakeholders. The new combined business will enhance our operations to deliver quality products and solutions to customers while optimizing costs and future investments.

About Xypex Chemical Corporation:

Xypex Chemical Corporation is a world leader in innovative waterproofing technology. For over 50 years, Xypex has developed advanced crystalline solutions for concrete waterproofing and protection. Xypex's products are used in a wide range of applications, including infrastructure, and commercial construction projects in over 100 countries. www.xypex.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Chantell Segal, Marketing Director, Xypex Chemical Corporation, chantell.segal@xypex.com, 604-273-5265, www.xypex.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548732/Xypex_Chemical_Corporation_Xypex_Chemical_Corporation_Expands_Gl.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xypex-chemical-corporation-expands-global-operations-acquires-xypex-australia-and-national-concrete-solutions-302296301.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.