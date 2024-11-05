Modular Data Center Market worth $79.49 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Modular Data Center Market is expected to grow from USD 29.93 billion in 2024 to USD 79.49 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

The combined usage of AI and machine learning is expected to fuel the demand for Modular Data Center Market across the world. The modular data centers are gaining popularity among end users like cloud service providers (CSPs), telecom service providers, and enterprises in verticals including BFSI, IT & ITeS, and Healthcare & Life Sciences to achieve scalability and operational efficiency at a lower cost. The increased investment in automation and advanced analytics is already increasing the use of modular solutions for infrastructure management and real-time processing. These advancements will enhance decision-making, optimize resource utilization, and proactively manage data center operations, driving future market growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Modular Data Center Market"

356 - Tables

71 - Figures

384 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=996

Scope of Report

Report Metrics Details Market Size Available For Years 2019 -2030 Base Year Considered 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Component, Form Factor, Build Type, Data Center Size, Deployment Type, End User and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered Dell (US), Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv (US), Johnson Controls (US), Eaton (US), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Huawei (China), ABB (Switzerland), Rittal (Germany), Stulz (Germany), (US), IE Corp (US), Cannon Technologies (US), Edge MCS (US), Asperitas (US), Retex (Spain), Box Modul (Sweden), Bladeroom (UK), Wesco (US), FiberHome (China), ScaleMatrix (US), Equinix (US), 365 Data Centers (US), CoreSite (US), Cupertino Electric (US),K-Star (China), IEM (US), Modular Power Solution (US), Faith Technologies (US), Volta (US), M.C DEAN (US), Data Specialities Inc. (US), TAS (US), EAS (US), Total Site Solutions (US), AWS (US), Meta (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Apple (US), Intel (US), Nvidia (US), IBM (US), Siemens (Germany) and HPE (US).

As per form factor, skid-mounted is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Skid-mounted systems are another flexible and easy to implement solution in the Modular Data Center Market. These systems are permanently mounted on a strong metallic structure that enables them to be easily connected to other machineries and electrical appliances in an organization. Skid-mounted systems are another type of systems that have the benefit of being pre-built in a factory, leaving little to setup on site. This pre-construction approach is not only beneficial in the installation process but also reduces the construction time. When used as pre-fabricated structures, skid-mounted modules can provide a convenient way to grow or create new data centers. They normally occupy less space than conventional enclosures, hence, enabling efficient use of the available space. Furthermore, these systems are normally cheaper and usually developed to fit certain operations of an organization. For organizations that need standby systems or require a solution for permanent installations, skid-mounted systems are a cost-effective option to improve the data center infrastructure.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=996

As per deployment type, indoor holds the largest share during the forecast period.

Modular data centers for indoors are specifically planned to be implemented within the premises of buildings, including warehouses or office spaces, and take advantage of the available space for the IT facilities. These units are typically characterized by standard containerized modules that can be easily incorporated into existing structures. One of the major benefits of indoor deployments is that the environment is controlled, which is especially important for the performance and durability of some crucial equipment. Moreover, indoor installations can leverage pre-existing power, cooling, and networking infrastructure, thereby requiring less investment in these areas. However, these solutions can face issues such as space constraints, which can hinder expandability and future growth. Additionally, indoor environments may require enhanced security measures to protect sensitive data and equipment from unauthorized access. Modular data centers designed for indoor environments are preferred by organizations that need to maximize their premises while ensuring that operational capacity is not compromised, thus achieving an optimal balance between flexibility and efficiency in their IT solutions. In general, modular data centers for indoor use meet the requirements of organizations that need to improve their infrastructure without interrupting business processes.

As per region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region, comprising China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, has witnessed the fastest growth in the Modular Data Center Market over recent years, propelled by increasing demand for AI and cloud computing infrastructure. China's investment in data center infrastructure has surged, with a staggering $61 billion allocated to support the rising demand for AI chips. Major companies like Alibaba are expanding their capacity, aiming for a 200 MW increase in hyperscale facilities across Beijing and Shanghai.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=996

In Japan, significant investments are transforming the data center landscape. Oracle has committed $8 billion to bolster cloud computing and AI capabilities, while Microsoft is investing $2.9 billion to enhance its data center operations, reflecting the region's focus on digital transformation. Australia is also actively contributing to this growth, with DXN delivering modular data centers that tackle supply chain challenges while emphasizing sustainability and innovation. The rapid digital transformation across the Asia Pacific has made it the fastest-growing market for modular data centers globally, driven by government initiatives, robust cloud adoption, and escalating data consumption. As companies adapt to this evolving landscape, the region is well-positioned to solidify its dominance in the global data center sector, paving the way for continued advancements and expansion in the years ahead.

Top Key Companies in Modular Data Center Market:

Some of the key players operating in the Modular Data Center Market are - Dell (US), Vertiv (US), Schneider Electric (France), Huawei (China), Eaton (US), Johnson Controls (US), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), ABB (Switzerland), Rittal (Germany), Stulz (Germany) and Hubbell (PCX) (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Enterprise Networking Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Autonomous Networks Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Communication Test and Measurement Market- Global Forecast to 2029

Edge Data Center Market- Global Forecast to 2028

Get access to the latest updates on Modular Data Center Companies and Modular Data Center Industry

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/modular-data-center-market-worth-79-49-billion-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302296325.html