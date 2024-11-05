KingsRock Advisors, LLC.: KingsRock Advisors Announces International Expansion with a New Office in London and Additional Senior Hires and Transactions

This Strengthens KingsRock's Presence in Europe

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KingsRock Advisors, LLC ("KingsRock"), an independent global advisory firm, announced today its international expansion in the UK, opening a new office in London and adding Partners and Managing Directors to accelerate the growth of KingsRock's capital solutions and corporate finance business.

We are pleased to welcome the following Senior Investment Bankers who have joined KingsRock recently in our London office, with further expansion planned:

Sumit Chaudhary, Partner, former Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs

Aurelia Lamorre-Cargill, Partner, former Deutsche Bank and Barclays

Andrew Burton, Managing Director, former Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse

Xavier Lagache, Managing Director, former Deutsche Bank and BAML

Pedro Rua, Managing Director, former Citi and StormHarbour

Matthias Russwurm, Managing Director, former Deutsche Bank



This team's unique investment banking experience coupled with having worked together with US for decades in senior roles across credit structuring and origination, fixed income markets structuring, equity linked capital markets, liability management and restructuring, leverage finance and project finance do/will support our international growth and strategy to originate, structure and distribute private capital markets transactions. This will further strengthen KingsRock's ability to serve issuer clients and serve the private credit, special situations and private equity investor universe with ever more tailormade capital solutions and investment opportunities.



"We are excited to welcome our new Partners and Managing Directors to KingsRock as we continue to expand the global reach of our capital solutions business. Our commitment to strengthening our partnership model will further enhance our ability to serve our credit, corporate and sponsor clients around the world. In the near term, we will share more details about our European expansion, and our growing partnerships beyond Europe to support clients worldwide," said Håkan Wohlin, Founder & Managing Partner, and Louis Jaffe, Co-Founder & Managing Partner.

KingsRock has already closed several significant transactions in 2024. From London, KingsRock Advisors UK acted as Financial Advisor to CPI Property Group SA, a leading European landlord with assets of more than €20 billion, on a €250 million minority equity investment into a Polish office and retail portfolio by Sona Asset Management.

About KingsRock:

KingsRock Advisors, LLC headquartered at 900 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022, is an independent global advisory firm, with securities offered by KingsRock Securities LLC, a FINRA member firm and SIPC, as well as KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd and KingsRock Advisors Europe AB, both wholly owned subsidiaries of KingsRock Advisors LLC.



Founded in 2020, KingsRock's comprises a team of over 20 professionals who advises on a wide range of private capital markets transactions including debt, hybrid, equity and M&A covering structures from vanilla to highly structured. The team collectively has worked on thousands of transactions across various industry sectors worldwide. Clients include private equity and private credit firms, corporations, financial institutions, government-related entities, and institutional investors.



KingsRock Advisors offers the experience and global reach of a large firm, combined with the structural agility and creativity of a boutique. An independent advisory firm with a global network that provides unconflicted strategic and financial advisory services, along with innovative capital solutions and special situations. The firms' bankers excel in complex transactions and deliver swift results often where large banks and traditional sources of financing do not have the ability to engage. KingsRock advisors operates across all major industry sectors and is supported by a global network of 115 independent Senior Advisors across 45 countries, who bring decades of deal making experience.

Disclaimer:

KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd is a private limited company registered in England and Wales with registration number 15240371. KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd (FRN 1006329) is an Appointed Representative under Bluegrove Capital Management Ltd (FRN: 960363), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Securities offered by KingsRock Securities LLC, a FINRA, member firm and a member of SIPC. , a wholly owned subsidiary of KingsRock Advisors LLC.• 900 Third Avenue, 10th Floor • New York, NY 10022.

This message is provided for information purposes and does not constitute an invitation, solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or investment. Neither KingsRock Securities, LLC nor its affiliates provide accounting, tax or legal advice; such matters should be discussed with your advisors and/or counsel.

Info@kingsrock.com

Download Press Release Pdfhere