05.11.2024 16:26 Uhr
CADARO Announces Promotion of COO Royce Schulte to CEO

A New Chapter of Leadership

AMARILLO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / CADARO, a leader in innovative solutions for dry bulk material handling, is proud to announce the promotion of Royce Schulte from Chief Operations Officer (COO) to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Schulte will assume the role effective immediately, marking a new chapter in CADARO's continued commitment to excellence in measurement precision and automation.

A New Chapter of Leadership

As COO, Schulte was instrumental in advancing CADARO's mission to maximize efficiency, improve ROI, and enable automation across various industries, including handling and processing of grain, fertilizer, feed, and more. His deep operational experience and expertise with CADARO's patented flow sensor technology have played a pivotal role in the company's growth and success.

"I'm excited to take on the role of CEO at such a pivotal moment for CADARO," said Schulte. "Over the past few years, we've worked hard to build solutions that make a real impact for our customers. My goal is to continue that trajectory, helping businesses optimize their operations with precision and efficiency while addressing labor challenges by enabling automation."

A Strategic Focus on Growth

Schulte's promotion comes as CADARO addresses some of the most pressing challenges faced by dry bulk material handlers from labor shortages to the need for greater precision and safety. Under his leadership, CADARO will continue to provide real-time, accurate flow rate and weight measurements, enabling automation and improving operational outcomes without the need for expensive infrastructure changes.

"We're at the forefront of innovation in our industry, and I'm proud of the technology we've developed," Schulte added. "Moving forward, my focus is on driving continued growth by expanding our solutions, strengthening our partnerships, and ensuring that CADARO remains the go-to choice for companies looking to streamline their processes and considering automation."

Commitment to Customer Success

Schulte also emphasized CADARO's dedication to its customers, stating, "Our success has always been rooted in our customers' success. We're committed to providing them with the technology, support, and expertise they need to excel in their industries. As CEO, I'll continue to prioritize building those strong, supportive relationships and ensuring that our solutions deliver measurable value."

For more information about CADARO and its leadership team, please visit www.cadaro.com.

Contact Information

Royce Schulte
CEO
info@cadaro.com
806-338-7445

SOURCE: CADARO

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
