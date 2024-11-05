Indielux and EPP Solar have released the "world's largest" plug-in PV system, a 6 kW unit with a power storage option that connects to existing electrical setups via a safety plug. It is available in Germany, France, Austria, Poland, and Spain. From pv magazine Germany German companies Indielux and EPP Solar have launched what they claim is the "world's largest" plug-in PV system - a residential array with an output of up to 6 kW. The companies said the system is available for pre-order and will launch in December in Germany, France, Austria, Poland, and Spain, with optional installation service. ...

