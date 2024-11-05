Anzeige
05.11.2024 16:36 Uhr
London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Disposal of stock market investments

London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Disposal of stock market investments



LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05

LONDON FINANCE & INVESTMENT GROUP PLC

5 November 2024

LONDON FINANCE & INVESTMENT GROUP PLC

("Lonfin", "the Company" or "the Group")

Disposal of stock market investments

London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LSE: LFI, JSE: LNF), the investment company whose assets consist primarily of a General Portfolio of global equity stocks, advises that it has disposed of all of its stock market investments. Cash balances as at

4 November 2024 of £23,226,000.00 are currently held on short-term fixed deposits in Sterling and US dollars earning interest at rates of approximately 4.7% pa.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR').

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

London Finance & Investment Group PLC: 020 3709 8740
Warwick Marshall/Edward Beale)

JSE Sponsor

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Tel: +27 63 482 3802


