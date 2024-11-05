Onity Group Inc.: Onity Group Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Net income of $21 million and diluted EPS of $2.65; return on equity of 19%

Adjusted pre-tax income of $35 million, resulting in adjusted pre-tax return on equity of 31%

Executed several transactions to facilitate corporate debt refinancing, resulting in a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.9x as of September 30, 2024, compared to 3.9x in fourth quarter 2023

$18 billion in total servicing additions ($8 billion in subservicing additions)

Book value per share improved to $59.50 as of September 30, 2024



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) ("Onity" or the "Company"), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced its third quarter 2024 results and provided a business update.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $21 million for the third quarter with an adjusted pre-tax income of $35 million (see "Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below).

"The Onity platform continued to deliver strong results in the third quarter marked by the highest quarterly adjusted pre-tax income and return on equity in the past three years," said Onity Group Chair, President and CEO Glen Messina. "The execution of our strategy and financial objectives is driving growth in volume across all originations channels, strong subservicing additions, and significant improvement in our debt-to-equity ratio, which is expected to support future income and cash flow. Through our industry-leading breadth of capabilities, we executed multiple transactions that successfully positioned us to reduce and refinance our corporate debt at lower all-in cost. With our powerful operating performance, underpinned by a balanced business and effective hedging, we are well positioned to capture substantial upside in share price performance."

Additional Third Quarter 2024 Operating and Business Highlights

Successfully priced $500 million of senior notes due 2029, expected to close into escrow on November 6, 2024, with proceeds released from escrow upon closing of the sale of our 15% interest in MSR Asset Vehicle LLC (MAV) and used to retire higher cost Onity debt and replace PMC high yield debt, thereby reducing interest expense and improving income by approximately $14 million annually

Originations volume of $8.5 billion, up 23% compared to the second quarter 2024, demonstrating MSR replenishment capability

Increased funded recapture volume by 52% compared to the second quarter 2024

Reduced MSR and Corporate debt by $182 million in 2024 year to date

Total liquidity improved to $299 million as of September 30, 2024

Impact of our MSR hedging strategy resulted in a net gain of $10 million

Webcast and Conference Call

Onity will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to review the Company's third quarter 2024 operating results and to provide a business update.

About Onity Group

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to adjusted pre-tax income (loss) and adjusted pre-tax return on equity, non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measure provides a useful supplement to discussions and analysis of our financial condition, because they are measures that management uses to assess the financial performance of our operations and allocate resources. In addition, management believes that this presentation may assist investors with understanding and evaluating our initiatives to drive improved financial performance. Management believes, specifically, that the removal of fair value changes of our net MSR exposure due to changes in market interest rates and assumptions provides a useful, supplemental financial measure as it enables an assessment of our ability to generate earnings regardless of market conditions and the trends in our underlying businesses by removing the impact of fair value changes due to market interest rates and assumptions, which can vary significantly between periods. However, these measures should not be analyzed in isolation or as a substitute to analysis of our GAAP pre-tax income (loss) or GAAP pre-tax return on equity nor a substitute for cash flows from operations. There are certain limitations to the analytical usefulness of the adjustments we make to GAAP pre-tax income (loss) and GAAP pre-tax return on equity and, accordingly, we use these adjustments only for purposes of supplemental analysis. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Onity's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Other companies may use non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar titles that are calculated differently to our non-GAAP financial measures. As a result, comparability may be limited. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on analysis of the adjustments we make to GAAP pre-tax income (loss) and GAAP pre-tax return on equity.

Notables

In the table below, we adjust GAAP pre-tax income for the following factors: MSR valuation adjustments, expense notables, and other income statement notables. MSR valuation adjustments are comprised of changes to Forward MSR and Reverse mortgage valuations due to rates and assumption changes. Expense notables include significant legal and regulatory settlement expenses, severance and retention costs, LTIP stock price changes, consolidation of office facilities and other expenses (such as costs associated with strategic transactions). Other income statement notables include non-routine transactions that are not categorized in the above.

(Dollars in millions) Q3'24 Q2'24 I Reported Net Income 21 11 A. Income Tax Benefit (Expense) (6) (3) II Reported Pre-Tax Income [I - A] 28 14 Forward MSR Valuation Adjustments due to rates and assumption changes, net (a)(b)(c) (1) (13) Reverse Mortgage Fair Value Change due to rates and assumption changes (b)(d) 6 (3) III Total MSR Valuation Adjustments due to rates and assumption changes, net 4 (16) Significant legal and regulatory settlement expenses (6) 2 Severance and retention (e) (0) (1) LTIP stock price changes (f) (1) 1 Office facilities consolidation (0) 0 Other expense notables (g) 0 (1) B. Total Expense Notables (7) 1 C. Other Income Statement Notables (h) (5) (3) IV Total Other Notables [B + C] (12) (2) V Total Notables (i) [III + IV] (8) (18) VI Adjusted Pre-Tax Income [II - V] 35 32

a) MSR Valuation Adjustments that are due to changes in market interest rates, valuation inputs or other assumptions, net of overall fair value gains / (losses) on MSR hedge, including FV changes of Pledged MSR liabilities associated with MSR transferred to MAV, Rithm and others and ESS financing liabilities that are due to changes in market interest rates, valuation inputs or other assumptions, a component of MSR valuation adjustment, net b) The changes in fair value due to market interest rates were measured by isolating the impact of market interest rate changes on the valuation model output as provided by our third-party valuation expert c) Beginning with the three months ended March 31, 2023, for purposes of calculating Income Statement Notables and Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss), we changed the methodology used to calculate MSR Valuation Adjustments due to rates and assumption changes to exclude actual-to-model variances of realization of cash flows, or runoff; the presentation of past periods has been conformed to the current presentation; if we had used the methodology employed prior to Q1'23, Forward MSR Valuation Adjustments due to rates and assumption changes, net would have been $2M for Q2'24, and $4M for Q3'24; Adj PTI (Loss) would have been $17M for Q2'24, $30M for Q3'24; see section titled "Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information d) FV changes of loans HFI and HMBS related borrowings due to market interest rates and assumptions, a component of gain on reverse loans held for investment and HMBS-related borrowings, net e) Severance and retention due to organizational rightsizing or reorganization f) Long-term incentive program (LTIP) compensation expense changes attributable to stock price changes during the period g) Includes costs associated with but not limited to our corporate rebranding in June 2024 and other strategic initiatives h) Contains non-routine transactions including but not limited to gain on debt extinguishment, and fair value assumption changes on other investments recorded in other income/expense i) Certain previously presented notable categories with nil numbers for each period shown have been omitted

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income ROE Calculation

(Dollars in millions) Q3'24 Q2'24 I Reported Net Income 21 11 II Notable Items (8) (18) III Income Tax Benefit (Expense) (6) (3) IV Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss) [I - II - III] 35 32 V Annualized Adjusted Pre-tax Income [IV * 4] 141 127 Equity A Beginning Period Equity 446 432 C Ending Period Equity 468 446 D Equity Impact of Notables 8 18 B Adjusted Ending Period Equity [C + D] 476 464 VI Average Adjusted Equity [(A + B) / 2] 461 448 VII Adjusted Pre-Tax Income ROE [V / VI] 30.6% 28.3%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Assets (Dollars in millions) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Cash and cash equivalents 201.6 203.1 Restricted cash 78.5 46.3 Mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), at fair value 2,223.6 2,327.7 Advances, net 522.7 550.6 Loans held for sale 1,197.7 1,107.0 Loans held for investment, at fair value 8,331.5 8,227.8 Receivables, net 172.2 153.4 Investment in equity method investee 30.6 31.3 Premises and equipment, net 11.7 12.3 Other assets 95.8 84.3 Contingent loan repurchase asset 360.9 341.0 Total Assets 13,226.7 13,084.7 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity (Dollars in millions) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Home Equity Conversion Mortgage-Backed Securities (HMBS) related borrowings, at fair value 8,132.5 8,035.4 Other financing liabilities, at fair value 826.2 845.9 Advance match funded liabilities 377.2 405.0 Mortgage loan financing facilities, net 1,355.9 1,190.5 MSR financing facilities, net 804.8 927.7 Senior notes, net 535.1 555.2 Other Liabilities 366.0 337.9 Contingent loan repurchase liability 360.9 341.0 Total Liabilities 12,758.5 12,638.4 Total Stockholders' Equity 468.2 446.2 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

13,226.7 13,084.7

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Revenue Servicing and subservicing fees 211.1 210.8 Gain on reverse loans held for investment and HMBS-related borrowings, net 18.0 8.5 Gain on loans held for sale, net 25.8 16.5 Other revenue, net 10.8 10.6 Total revenue 265.7 246.4 MSR valuation adjustments, net (31.5) (32.7) Operating expenses Compensation and benefits 59.5 55.0 Servicing and origination 11.1 13.9 Technology and communications 13.2 13.0 Professional services 17.3 10.7 Occupancy, equipment and mailing 7.9 7.5 Other expenses 3.4 3.9 Total operating expenses 112.4 104.0 Other income (expense) Interest income 24.5 22.5 Interest expense (74.2) (73.1) Pledged MSR liability expense (42.3) (46.1) Earnings of equity method investee 0.8 3.1 Gain on extinguishment of debt 0.3 - Other, net (3.3) (2.7) Other income (expense), net (94.1) (96.2) Income before income taxes 27.6 13.5 Income tax expense 6.3 3.0 Net Income 21.4 10.5 Basic EPS $2.72 $1.34 Diluted EPS $2.65 $1.33

