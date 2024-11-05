Portillo's Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

CHICAGO, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo's Inc. ("Portillo's" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTLO), the restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 29, 2024.

Michael Osanloo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Portillo's, said, "While our top line results for the quarter fell short of expectations, I'm proud of how our team protected margins and drove cash flow. We're profitable, we're controlling the levers we can, and we're positioned for lasting, long-term growth."

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter 2024 vs. Third Quarter 2023:

Total revenue increased 6.9% or $11.4 million to $178.3 million;

Same-restaurant sales* decreased 0.9%;

Operating income increased $0.9 million to $16.0 million;

Net income increased $2.2 million to $8.8 million;

Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA** increased $0.1 million to $41.9 million; and

Adjusted EBITDA** increased $0.6 million to $27.9 million.

*For the quarter ended September 29, 2024, same-restaurant sales compares the 13 weeks from July 1, 2024 through September 29, 2024 to the 13 weeks from July 3, 2023 through October 1, 2023.

**Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Please see definitions and the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures accompanying this release.

Recent Developments and Trends

In the quarter ended September 29, 2024, total revenue grew 6.9% or $11.4 million primarily due to new restaurant openings in 2023 and 2024. Same-restaurant sales declined 0.9% during the quarter ended September 29, 2024, compared to 3.9% same-restaurant sales growth during the same quarter in 2023. Change in same-restaurant sales is defined below.

In the quarter ended September 29, 2024, commodity inflation was 3.6% compared to 3.5% for the quarter ended September 24, 2023. Labor, as a percentage of revenue, net increased 0.3% during the quarter ended September 29, 2024 compared to the quarter ended September 24, 2023, primarily due to lower transactions and incremental wage rate increases, partially offset by an increase in our average check.

In the quarter ended September 29, 2024, total revenue, operating income, net income, Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA all improved versus the prior year. We believe this improvement stemmed from maintaining concentration on our four strategic pillars, which guide our short-term objectives and form the basis for long-term growth.

Review of Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues for the quarter ended September 29, 2024 were $178.3 million compared to $166.8 million for the quarter ended September 24, 2023, an increase of $11.4 million or 6.9%. The increase in revenues was primarily attributed to the opening of eight restaurants in the third and fourth quarters of 2023 and four restaurants during the three quarters ended September 29, 2024, partially offset by a decrease in our same-restaurant sales. Restaurants not in our Comparable Restaurant Base (defined below) contributed $13.6 million of the total year-over-year increase. This increase in revenues was offset by a same-restaurant sales decrease of 0.9%, or $1.4 million in the quarter. The same-restaurant sales decline was attributable to a 3.5% decrease in transactions, partially offset by an increase in average check of 2.6%. The higher average check was driven by an approximate 4.4% increase in certain menu prices partially offset by product mix. To address inflationary cost pressures, we increased select menu prices by approximately 1.5% in January 2024 and again at the end of March 2024. In June 2024, we implemented a 1% price increase primarily by re-tiering some of our restaurants in higher-cost areas. Revenue was also negatively impacted by $1.0 million in the third quarter due to the shifting of comparable weeks. For the purpose of calculating same-restaurant sales for the quarter ended September 29, 2024, sales for 70 restaurants that were open for at least 24 full fiscal periods were included in the Comparable Restaurant Base.

Total restaurant operating expenses for the third quarter ended September 29, 2024 were $136.3 million compared to $124.9 million for the third quarter ended September 24, 2023, an increase of $11.4 million or 9.1%. The increase in restaurant operating expenses was primarily driven by the opening of eight restaurants in the third and fourth quarters of 2023 and four restaurants during the three quarters ended September 29, 2024. Additionally, food, beverage and packaging costs were negatively impacted by a 3.6% increase in commodity prices. Labor expense increases were also driven by incremental investments to support our team members, partially offset by lower variable-based compensation. Lastly, the increase in other operating expenses was due to the aforementioned restaurant openings and increases in repairs and maintenance, partially offset by a decrease in insurance expense.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter ended September 29, 2024 were $18.3 million compared to $18.9 million for the third quarter ended September 24, 2023, a decrease of $0.6 million or 3.1%. This decrease was primarily driven by lower variable-based and equity compensation, partially offset by an increase in advertising expenses and software license expense related to our enterprise resource planning system ("ERP") implementation.

Operating income for the third quarter ended September 29, 2024 was $16.0 million compared to $15.1 million for the third quarter ended September 24, 2023, an increase of $0.9 million due to an increase in revenues and decrease in general and administrative expenses and pre-opening expenses, partially offset by increases in total restaurant operating expenses, and depreciation and amortization.

Net income for the third quarter ended September 29, 2024 was $8.8 million compared to a net income of $6.5 million for the third quarter ended September 24, 2023, an increase of $2.2 million. The increase in net income was primarily due to an increase in our Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment of $1.2 million and an increase in operating income of $0.9 million due to the aforementioned factors.

Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA* for the third quarter ended September 29, 2024 and September 24, 2023 was $41.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the third quarter ended September 29, 2024 was $27.9 million compared to $27.3 million for the quarter ended September 24, 2023, an increase of $0.6 million or 2.3%.

*A reconciliation of Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and the nearest GAAP financial measure is included under "Non-GAAP Measures" in the accompanying financial data below.

Development Highlights

During the three quarters ended September 29, 2024, we opened four new restaurants. Subsequent to September 29, 2024, we opened one additional restaurant, bringing our total restaurant count to 89, including a restaurant owned by C&O of which Portillo's owns 50% of the equity. We plan to open five more restaurants, all in December, for a total of 10 new restaurants opened in the fiscal year 2024, including further expansion into the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth markets in Texas.

Below are the restaurants opened since the beginning of fiscal 2024:

Location Opening Month Fiscal Quarter Opened Denton, Texas March 2024 Q1 2024 Surprise, Arizona May 2024 Q2 2024 Livonia, Michigan July 2024 Q3 2024 Mansfield, Texas August 2024 Q3 2024 Richmond, Texas October 2024 Q4 2024

Fiscal 2024 Financial Targets

Based on current expectations, we are providing updated financial targets for 2024 as follows:

Prior Target Current Target Unit growth 10+ new units ? 10 new units Same-restaurant sales Flat to slightly positive ? Approximately (1.0%) Commodity inflation mid-single digits ? mid-single digits Labor inflation mid-single digits ? Approximately 3.0% Restaurant-level adjusted EBITDA margin* 23% - 24% ? 23% - 24% General and administrative expenses $82 - $84 million ? $78 - $80 million Pre-opening expenses $10.0 - $10.5 million ? $10.0 - $10.5 million Capital expenditures $85 - $88 million ? $85 - $88 million

*We are unable to reconcile the long-term outlook for restaurant-level adjusted EBITDA margin to operating income/loss margin, the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and because not all information necessary to prepare the reconciliation is available to us without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information because we cannot accurately predict all of the components of the adjusted calculations and the non-GAAP measure may be materially different than the GAAP measure.

Long-Term Financial Targets

Unit growth 12% - 15% Same-restaurant sales Low single digits Revenue growth Mid teens Adjusted EBITDA growth* Low teens

*We are unable to reconcile the long-term outlook for adjusted EBITDA growth to net income/loss, the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and because not all information necessary to prepare the reconciliation is available to us without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information because we cannot accurately predict all of the components of the adjusted calculations and the non-GAAP measure may be materially different than the GAAP measure.

The following definitions apply to these terms as used in this release:

Change in Same-Restaurant Sales - The change in same-restaurant sales is the percentage change in year-over-year revenue (excluding gift card breakage) for the Comparable Restaurant Base, which is defined as the number of restaurants open for at least 24 full fiscal periods. For the quarters ended September 29, 2024 and September 24, 2023, there were 70 and 66 restaurants in our Comparable Restaurant Base, respectively.

A change in same-restaurant sales is the result of a change in restaurant transactions, average guest check, or a combination of the two. We gather daily sales data and regularly analyze the guest transaction counts and the mix of menu items sold to strategically evaluate menu pricing and demand. Measuring our change in same-restaurant sales allows management to evaluate the performance of our existing restaurant base. We believe this measure provides a consistent comparison of restaurant sales results and trends across periods within our core, established restaurant base, unaffected by results of restaurant openings and enables investors to better understand and evaluate the Company's historical and prospective operating performance.

Average Unit Volume - AUV is the total revenue (excluding gift card breakage) recognized in the Comparable Restaurant Base, including C&O, divided by the number of restaurants in the Comparable Restaurant Base, including C&O, by period.

This key performance indicator allows management to assess changes in consumer spending patterns at our restaurants and the overall performance of our restaurant base.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, and income taxes, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing core operating performance as identified in the reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, net. See also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA is defined as revenue, less restaurant operating expenses, which include food, beverage and packaging costs, labor expenses, occupancy expenses and other operating expenses. Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA excludes corporate level expenses and depreciation and amortization on restaurant property and equipment. Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, net. See also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

For more information about the Company's Non-GAAP measures, how they are calculated and reconciled and why management believes that they are useful, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

About Portillo's

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo's hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called "The Dog House." Years later, Portillo's (NASDAQ: PTLO) has grown to more than 85 restaurants across 10 states. Portillo's is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information which are subject to various risks and uncertainties, so you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "commit," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions and the following:

risks related to or arising from our organizational structure;

risks of food-borne illness and food safety and other health concerns about our food;

risks relating to the economy and financial markets, including inflation, fluctuating interest rates, stock market activity, or other factors;

the impact of unionization activities of our Team Members on our reputation, operations and profitability;

risks associated with our reliance on certain information technology systems, including our new enterprise resource planning system, and potential failures or interruptions;

privacy and cyber security risks related to our digital ordering and payment platforms for our delivery business;

the impact of competition, including from our competitors in the restaurant industry or our own restaurants;

the increasingly competitive labor market and our ability to attract and retain the best talent and qualified employees;

the impact of federal, state or local government regulations relating to privacy, data protection, advertising and consumer protection, building and zoning requirements, costs or ability to open new restaurants, or sale of food and alcoholic beverage control regulations;

inability to achieve our growth strategy, such as the availability of suitable new restaurant sites in existing and new markets and opening of new restaurants at the anticipated rate and on the anticipated timeline;

the impact of consumer sentiment and other economic factors on our sales;

increases in food and other operating costs, tariffs and import taxes, and supply shortages; and

other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC').



All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this Form 10-Q in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 27, 2024, and subsequent filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this Form 10-Q are made only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

PORTILLO'S INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except common share and per common share data)



Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended September 29, 2024 September 24, 2023 September 29, 2024 September 24, 2023 REVENUES, NET $ 178,252 100.0 % $ 166,805 100.0 % $ 525,945 100.0 % $ 492,047 100.0 % COST AND EXPENSES: Restaurant operating expenses: Food, beverage and packaging costs 60,136 33.7 % 55,551 33.3 % 178,809 34.0 % 165,407 33.6 % Labor 45,945 25.8 % 42,588 25.5 % 135,659 25.8 % 126,200 25.6 % Occupancy 9,172 5.1 % 8,210 4.9 % 27,723 5.3 % 24,898 5.1 % Other operating expenses 21,053 11.8 % 18,571 11.1 % 60,868 11.6 % 56,107 11.4 % Total restaurant operating expenses 136,306 76.5 % 124,920 74.9 % 403,059 76.6 % 372,612 75.7 % General and administrative expenses 18,305 10.3 % 18,898 11.3 % 54,786 10.4 % 57,285 11.6 % Pre-opening expenses 1,747 1.0 % 2,410 1.4 % 5,270 1.0 % 5,029 1.0 % Depreciation and amortization 6,679 3.7 % 6,178 3.7 % 20,729 3.9 % 17,788 3.6 % Net income attributable to equity method investment (383 ) (0.2 )% (422 ) (0.3 )% (923 ) (0.2 )% (1,010 ) (0.2 )% Other income, net (390 ) (0.2 )% (276 ) (0.2 )% (1,176 ) (0.2 )% (630 ) (0.1 )% OPERATING INCOME 15,988 9.0 % 15,097 9.1 % 44,200 8.4 % 40,973 8.3 % Interest expense 6,450 3.6 % 6,573 3.9 % 19,583 3.7 % 20,539 4.2 % Interest income (50 ) - % (116 ) (0.1 )% (204 ) - % (116 ) - % Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment (1,724 ) (1.0 )% (528 ) (0.3 )% (2,724 ) (0.5 )% (1,691 ) (0.3 )% Loss on debt extinguishment - - % - - % - - % 3,465 0.7 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 11,312 6.3 % 9,168 5.5 % 27,545 5.2 % 18,776 3.8 % Income tax expense 2,539 1.4 % 2,622 1.6 % 4,898 0.9 % 3,605 0.7 % NET INCOME 8,773 4.9 % 6,546 3.9 % 22,647 4.3 % 15,171 3.1 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,553 0.9 % 2,185 1.3 % 4,395 0.8 % 4,536 0.9 % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PORTILLO'S INC. $ 7,220 4.1 % $ 4,361 2.6 % $ 18,252 3.5 % $ 10,635 2.2 % Income per common share attributable to Portillo's Inc.: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.08 $ 0.30 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.07 $ 0.29 $ 0.19 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 61,921,564 55,127,133 60,336,488 53,231,086 Diluted 64,894,558 58,767,812 63,347,715 56,813,653

PORTILLO'S INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except common share and per common share data)



September 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 18,520 $ 10,438 Accounts and tenant improvement receivables 14,913 14,183 Inventory 8,298 8,733 Prepaid expenses 5,201 8,565 Total current assets 46,932 41,919 Property and equipment, net 343,160 295,793 Operating lease assets 214,338 193,825 Goodwill 394,298 394,298 Trade names 223,925 223,925 Other intangible assets, net 26,745 28,911 Equity method investment 16,032 16,684 Deferred tax assets 197,580 184,701 Other assets 8,409 5,485 Total other assets 866,989 854,004 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,471,419 $ 1,385,541 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 47,165 $ 33,189 Current portion of long-term debt 9,375 7,500 Short-term debt 14,000 15,000 Current portion of Tax Receivable Agreement liability 7,723 4,428 Deferred revenue 4,112 7,180 Short-term lease liability 5,667 5,577 Accrued expenses 36,246 32,039 Total current liabilities 124,288 104,913 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of current portion 278,867 283,923 Tax Receivable Agreement liability 318,967 295,390 Long-term lease liability 267,760 238,414 Other long-term liabilities 3,945 2,791 Total long-term liabilities 869,539 820,518 Total liabilities 993,827 925,431 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 380,000,000 shares authorized, and 62,223,289 and 55,502,375 shares issued and outstanding as of September 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 622 555 Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized, and 11,573,792 and 17,472,926 shares issued and outstanding as of September 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - - Additional paid-in-capital 349,955 308,212 Retained earnings 31,864 13,612 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Portillo's Inc. 382,441 322,379 Non-controlling interest 95,151 137,731 Total stockholders' equity 477,592 460,110 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,471,419 $ 1,385,541

PORTILLO'S INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)



Three Quarters Ended September 29,

2024 September 24,

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 22,647 $ 15,171 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,729 17,788 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 568 814 Loss on sales of assets 130 512 Equity-based compensation 9,223 12,044 Deferred income tax expense 4,898 3,605 Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment (2,724 ) (1,691 ) Gift card breakage (666 ) (688 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - 3,465 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivables 497 (1,293 ) Receivables from related parties 152 (100 ) Inventory 435 969 Other current assets 2,222 124 Operating lease asset 6,511 5,685 Accounts payable 4,538 (2,777 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,880 1,023 Operating lease liabilities (2,591 ) (1,775 ) Deferred lease incentives 3,476 1,013 Other assets and liabilities 29 (319 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 71,954 53,570 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (56,514 ) (57,660 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 77 81 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (56,437 ) (57,579 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term debt, net (1,000 ) - Proceeds from long-term debt - 300,000 Payments of long-term debt (3,750 ) (324,303 ) Proceeds from equity offering, net of underwriting discounts 114,960 179,306 Repurchase of outstanding equity / Portillo's OpCo units (114,960 ) (179,306 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interest holders (838 ) (399 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,576 1,321 Employee withholding taxes related to net settled equity awards (395 ) (112 ) Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan purchases 401 404 Payments of Tax Receivable Agreement liability (4,429 ) (813 ) Payment of deferred financing costs - (3,569 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (7,435 ) (27,471 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 8,082 (31,480 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 10,438 44,427 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF THE PERIOD $ 18,520 $ 12,947

PORTILLO'S INC

SELECTED OPERATING DATA AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended September 29, 2024 September 24, 2023 September 29, 2024 September 24, 2023 Total Restaurants (a) 88 78 88 78 AUV (in millions) (a) N/A N/A $ 8.9 $ 8.9 Change in same-restaurant sales (b)(c) (0.9 )% 3.9 % (0.9 )% 6.1 % Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (b) $ 27,911 $ 27,285 $ 79,554 $ 76,140 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (b) 15.7 % 16.4 % 15.1 % 15.5 % Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (b) $ 41,946 $ 41,885 $ 122,886 $ 119,435 Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin (b) 23.5 % 25.1 % 23.4 % 24.3 %

(a) Includes a restaurant that is owned by C&O of which Portillo's owns 50% of the equity. Total restaurants indicated are as of September 29, 2024. AUVs for the quarters ended September 29, 2024 and September 24, 2023 represent AUVs for the twelve months ended September 29, 2024 and September 24, 2023, respectively.

(b) Excludes a restaurant that is owned by C&O of which Portillo's owns 50% of the equity.

(c) For the quarter ended September 29, 2024, same-restaurant sales compares the 13 weeks from July 1, 2024 through September 29, 2024 to the 13 weeks from July 3, 2023 through October 1, 2023. For the three quarters ended September 29, 2024, same-restaurant sales compares the 39 weeks from January 1, 2024 through September 29, 2024 to the 39 weeks from January 2, 2023 through October 1, 2023.

PORTILLO'S INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement the consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Accordingly, Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP, but rather are supplemental measures of operating performance of our restaurants. You should be aware that these measures are not indicative of overall results for the Company and that Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not accrue directly to the benefit of stockholders because of corporate-level expenses excluded from such measures. These measures are supplemental measures of operating performance and our calculations thereof may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. These measures are important measures to evaluate the performance and profitability of our restaurants, individually and in the aggregate, but also have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, and income taxes, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing core operating performance as identified in the reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (i) to evaluate our operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategies, (ii) internally as benchmarks to compare our performance to that of our competitors and (iii) as factors in evaluating management's performance when determining incentive compensation.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are important measures of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate to our core operating performance.

We are unable to reconcile the long-term outlook for Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and because not all information necessary to prepare the reconciliation is available to us without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information because we cannot accurately predict all of the components of the adjusted calculations and the non-GAAP measure may be materially different than the GAAP measure.

Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA is defined as revenue, less restaurant operating expenses, which include cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization), labor expenses, occupancy expenses and other operating expenses. Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA excludes corporate level expenses and depreciation and amortization on restaurant property and equipment. Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

We believe that Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin are important measures to evaluate the performance and profitability of our restaurants, individually and in the aggregate.

See below for a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in thousands):

Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended September 29,

2024 September 24,

2023 September 29,

2024 September 24,

2023 Net income $ 8,773 $ 6,546 $ 22,647 $ 15,171 Net income margin 4.9 % 3.9 % 4.3 % 3.1 % Depreciation and amortization 6,679 6,178 20,729 17,788 Interest expense 6,450 6,573 19,583 20,539 Interest income (50 ) (116 ) (204 ) (116 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - - - 3,465 Income tax expense 2,539 2,622 4,898 3,605 EBITDA 24,391 21,803 67,653 60,452 Deferred rent (1) 1,391 1,388 3,857 3,781 Equity-based compensation 3,506 4,324 9,223 12,044 Cloud-based software implementation costs (2) 64 149 514 149 Amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs (3) 220 - 366 - Other loss (4) 63 16 129 511 Transaction-related fees and expenses (5) - 133 536 894 Tax Receivable Agreement liability adjustment (6) (1,724 ) (528 ) (2,724 ) (1,691 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,911 $ 27,285 $ 79,554 $ 76,140 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (7) 15.7 % 16.4 % 15.1 % 15.5 %

(1) Represents the difference between cash rent payments and the recognition of straight-line rent expense recognized over the lease term.

(2) Represents non-capitalized third party consulting and software licensing costs incurred in connection with the implementation of new enterprise resource planning ("ERP") and human capital management ("HCM") systems which are included within general and administrative expenses.

(3) Represents amortization of capitalized cloud-based ERP system implementation costs that are included within general and administrative expenses.

(4) Represents (gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment included within other income, net.

(5) Represents certain expenses that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations, consisting primarily of certain professional fees included within general and administrative expenses.

(6) Represents remeasurement of the Tax Receivable Agreement liability.

(7) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenues, net.



See below for a reconciliation of operating income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in thousands):

Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended September 29, 2024 September 24, 2023 September 29, 2024 September 24, 2023 Operating income $ 15,988 $ 15,097 $ 44,200 $ 40,973 Operating income margin 9.0 % 9.1 % 8.4 % 8.3 % Plus: General and administrative expenses 18,305 18,898 54,786 57,285 Pre-opening expenses 1,747 2,410 5,270 5,029 Depreciation and amortization 6,679 6,178 20,729 17,788 Net income attributable to equity method investment (383 ) (422 ) (923 ) (1,010 ) Other income, net (390 ) (276 ) (1,176 ) (630 ) Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,946 $ 41,885 $ 122,886 $ 119,435 Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 23.5 % 25.1 % 23.4 % 24.3 %

(1) Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenues, net