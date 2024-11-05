STARMUS Festival: STARMUS and The Canary Islands Unveil STARMUS La Palma Line-Up at World Travel Market in London

Jane Goodall, Brian May, Nobel Laureates, astronauts, and many world-class eminences gather for an extraordinary edition on La Palma Island from April 25 to April 29

STARMUS La Palma will be an unparalleled platform for raising awareness on the protection of the sky, fostering a unique debate on the current threats and challenges like space debris and sky pollution

Nobel Laureate Steven Chu and Astronaut Chris Hadfield to join STARMUS Advisory Board

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the World Travel Market in London, STARMUS and The Canary Islands proudly revealed the line-up for the highly anticipated STARMUS La Palma festival. The announcement was made during a special presentation led by STARMUS co-founder and Director, Prof. Garik Israelian, alongside Sergio Rodríguez, President of the Cabildo de La Palma.

Scheduled from April 25 to April 29, 2025, on La Palma Island, this edition of STARMUS, titled "The Island of Stars," will focus on the critical issue of protecting the skies from pollution and space debris. The festival will align with the 'Starlight Declaration or La Palma Declaration' in Defense of the Night Sky and the Right to Starlight, promoting awareness and action on these pressing challenges.

The festival will feature an extraordinary gathering of luminaries, including renowned ethologist, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, Jane Goodall, legendary musician and STARMUS co-founder Brian May, eight Nobel Laureates, and world-renowned astronauts. Notable speakers include Nobel Laureates Kip Thorne, Michel Mayor, Steven Chu, and Donna Strickland; astronauts Chris Hadfield, Terry Virts, Anousheh Ansari or ESA reserve astronaut Sara García; popular scientists and communicators like Jim Bell and Javier Santaolalla, also collaborator of Starmus; the renowned Mexican physicist Miguel Alcubierre; the greatest assembly of Spanish scientific luminaries such as Juan Luis Arsuaga, Rafel Yuste, Carlos Briones, Juan Ignacio Cirac, Jesús Martín-Fernández, Xavier Barcons, the leading representatives of the IAC, Valentín Martínez and Eva Villaver.

STARMUS La Palma will offer a multidisciplinary scientific program with keynote lectures, panel discussions, and a variety of scientific shows. Highlights include two STARMUS Camps in Santa Cruz de La Palma and Los Llanos de Aridane, two main concerts in Santa Cruz and Puerto de Tazacorte (April 25 and April 26), and a four-day program of lectures and discussions. The festival aims to support the recovery of La Palma following the 2021 volcanic eruption.

In addition to the impressive line-up, STARMUS announced the addition of Nobel Laureate Steven Chu and astronaut Chris Hadfield to its Advisory Board. Chu, a physicist and former U.S. Secretary of Energy, and Hadfield, Canadian astronaut celebrated for his command of the International Space Station, will join Starmus esteemed group of scientific and musical luminaries.

This edition of STARMUS will be open and free to the public, with only keynote lectures requiring accreditation due to limited venue capacity. The full program and music line-up will be unveiled in January 2025, promising a spectacular array of performances and events.

Starmus will transform La Palma into a global hub for science and innovation, showcasing the island's unique blend of natural beauty and scientific excellence.

For more information and pre-registration, visit www.starmus.com and Starmus social media networks.

