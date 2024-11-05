Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc: Tarsus Appoints Elizabeth Yeu, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to address unmet medical needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Yeu, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer, effective November 4, 2024.

A distinguished ophthalmologist with more than two decades of clinical experience and leadership, Dr. Yeu has served as Tarsus' Chief Medical Advisor since 2020 and as a Board member since 2021. In this new role, she will be responsible for leading the strategy, direction and execution of the Company's new Medical Organization comprising the medical affairs and pharmacovigilance teams, including evidence generation, medical education and oversight of patient safety. She joins the Executive Team, reporting to Tarsus CEO and Chairman, Bobby Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., and has transitioned off the Company's Board of Directors.

"Liz has been an invaluable partner and advisor to Tarsus, and we are thrilled to apply her medical expertise and leadership directly to enhancing the impact of our medical organization as we continue to propel the XDEMVY launch," said Dr. Azamian. "Her unique clinical perspective will be critical to our continued success and leadership in eye care and beyond, as we advance other meaningful pipeline programs addressing areas of significant unmet need."

"I'm fortunate to have been a part of the Tarsus journey since the early days and am delighted for the opportunity to work even more closely with such a talented and passionate team," said Dr. Yeu. "I look forward to contributing full time to the Company's efforts to deliver novel therapies, such as XDEMVY, to more patients and ensuring my fellow clinicians have the evidence and information they need to provide optimal care to their patients."

Dr. Yeu serves as a partner and practicing ophthalmologist at Virginia Eye Consultants, where she will continue her clinical practice. Dr. Yeu has authored hundreds of publications and is a renowned speaker on key topics in eye care, including refractive cataract surgery, anterior segment reconstruction and external ocular disease management.

She also serves on several national ophthalmic medical boards and committees, including as an examiner for the American Board of Ophthalmology and Chair of the Refractive Surgery Section of the Annual Meeting Program Committee for the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO). She is also the immediate Past President of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS).

Dr. Yeu additionally serves on the Board of Directors of STAAR Surgical, the Virginia Eye Foundation, and is an Executive Board Member of CVP Physicians, Mid Atlantic.

Dr. Yeu earned her medical degree through a seven-year combined undergraduate and medical school honors program from the University of Florida College of Medicine and completed her ophthalmology residency at Rush University Medical Center, where she served as Chief Resident. She completed her fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine's Cullen Eye Institute, where she also served as an Assistant Professor. Dr. Yeu continues to train residents as Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-03 as an investigational therapy for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease, TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the prevention of Lyme disease, all of which are in Phase 2.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c94ef29-4719-48bd-ba62-c15aae97dd05

Elizabeth Yeu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Tarsus

