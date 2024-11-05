Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2024
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
ACCESSWIRE
05.11.2024 16:50 Uhr
Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Coffman Engineers Opens Office in Duluth, Minnesota

Engineering Support for Midwest Clients

DULUTH, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Multidiscipline engineering firm Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman) announced the opening of a Duluth, Minnesota, office at 371 Canal Park Drive, Suite 210. This is the firm's furthest north Midwest location, the first in Minnesota, and allows it to serve existing oil and gas clients in the area. The new location also offers an opportunity for the firm to support other markets including industrial, healthcare, education, hospitality, and energy/utility.

Andrew Onken, NACE, Coffman Engineers, Duluth, MN

Andrew Onken, NACE, Coffman Engineers, Duluth, MN

The office is managed by Canaan Bontadelli, PE, Senior Vice President and Rocky Mountain Regional Manager, and led by Minnesotan, Andrew Onken, NACE.

The Duluth office is focused on expanding Coffman's AC interference services as part of the corrosion control group while offering multidiscipline engineering services from a more efficient Midwest location. The office also offers civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, and fire protection engineering services supported by regional offices.

"This expansion represents a significant milestone for Coffman in the Midwest. For our team of engineers that call Duluth home, we anchor our continued specialized corrosion control services with a physical location and look forward to expanding our local capabilities to other engineering disciplines," said Onken.

"Andrew and his team are respected professionals in a highly technical service and have been critical in deepening our connection with existing clients while also securing new contracts and relationships in the region," said Bontadelli. "Duluth is a vibrant city that provides a great place to expand our business. We look forward to being an active part of this community."

For more information, visit https://www.coffman.com/news/coffman-opens-office-in-duluth-mn/.

About Coffman Engineers

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that offers clients local, personalized services by integrating many disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties. Coffman has 900+ employees in 23 offices across the U.S. committed to the team effort it takes to build a better world. This year, Coffman is celebrating 45 years in business. Visit coffman.com or connect with us on social media.

For more information about this topic, please call Beth Ito at 808.687.8884 or email beth.ito@coffman.com.

Contact Information

Beth Ito
Corporate Communications
beth.ito@coffman.com
808-687-8884

Coffman Engineers New Duluth MN Office Press Release

SOURCE: Coffman Engineers, Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
