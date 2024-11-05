India has installed 12. 8 GW of new solar capacity from January to June 2024, according to Mercom India. This includes 11. 7 GW of large-scale solar projects, with 3. 7 GW of off-site commercial and industrial (C&I) projects, and more than 1. 1 GW of rooftop PV installations. From pv magazine India India installed 12. 8 GW of new solar capacity in the first half of 2024, up 228. 3% increase from the first six months of 2023, according to Mercom India's "India Solar Market Leaderboard 1H 2024" report. Large-scale solar projects made up 91. 4% (11. 7 GW) of the installations, including 3. 7 GW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...