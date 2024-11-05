Regulatory News:

INITIATED BY

SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl ("SAS")

PRESENTED BY

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

BANK PRESENTING THE OFFER AND ACTING AS GUARANTOR

Press release relating to the public availability of the Reply Document and the document on "other information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Clasquin"

AMF This press release was prepared and is being distributed by CLASQUIN pursuant to Articles 231-27 paragraph 3 and 231-28 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF"). Pursuant to Article L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Article 231-26 of the AMF General Regulation, and in accordance with its clearance decision (déclaration de conformité) on the public tender offer (the "Offer") dated November 5, 2024, the AMF has issued approval no. 24-460 to CLASQUIN's reply document (the "Reply Document").

Important notice Pursuant to Articles 231-19 and 261-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulation, the report prepared by Accuracy, represented by Mr. Henri Philippe, as independent expert, is included in the Reply Document. In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 433-4 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Articles 237-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulation, in the event that, at the closing of the Offer referred to in the Reply Document, the number of Clasquin shares not tendered by minority shareholders (with the exception of Treasury Shares and Unavailable Free Shares subject to the liquidity mechanism) does not represent more than 10% of the share capital and voting rights of Clasquin, SAS intends to file a request with the AMF to carry out, within three months following the closing of the Offer, a squeeze-out procedure for the Clasquin shares not tendered to the Offer to be transferred to SAS, in return for compensation equal to the Offer price, i.e. €142.03 per Clasquin share.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 231-28 of the AMF General Regulation, the document on "other information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics" of CLASQUIN (the "Other Information Document") was filed with the AMF on November 5, 2024 and is made available to the public today.

The Reply Document and the Other Information Document are available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and the CLASQUIN website (www.clasquin.com) and may be obtained free of charge from CLASQUIN, 235 Cours Lafayette, 69006 Lyon, France.

Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF and Euronext will publish, respectively, a notice of opening and timetable and a notice announcing the terms and timetable of the Offer.

Warning This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public and is not intended for distribution in countries other than France. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not addressed to persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and may not be accepted from any country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. Accordingly, persons into whose possession this Announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any local restrictions that may apply. Clasquin declines all responsibility for any violation of these restrictions by any person.

