Almost half of U.K. consumers take advantage of free AVOD/FAST services, becoming a primary means for video entertainment

TiVo, a wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment technology company Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), has found that users are overwhelmed by the rising amount of video providers, adding to increased viewer irritation when deciding what to watch. According to the latest 2024 TiVo Video Trends Report: U.K. only 16% of viewers know what they want to watch when they start browsing, resulting in 'habit browsing' for the majority of viewers.

With more streaming providers making their way to the U.K. entertainment market and fueling an upwards tick in consumption, the report also found that the average number of services used by U.K. viewers has increased from 6.0 in Q2 2023 to 6.5 in Q2 2024. Furthermore, 61% of viewers say they switch between more than one app in a typical viewing session, increasing from 55% in Q2 2023, meaning less time enjoying entertainment they love, and more time spent browsing for the next show or movie.

Diving deeper, the report finds a lack of personalized recommendations is also driving 'habit browsing.' Nearly one-fifth of viewers (19%) say they struggle to find something to watch when they don't have anything specific in mind and 18% admit to starting, stopping and selecting something else many times during a viewing session. The variety of options and content quality is also having a significant influence on consumer loyalty, as content providers battle for subscribers, with 34% of current streaming service users saying they want to cancel their subscription video on demand (SVOD) (e.g., Netflix, Prime Video) within the next six months.

"As streaming options multiply, viewers are facing continued frustration when it comes to finding something to watch, showing ongoing discontent with the difficulty of finding material that suits their personal preferences," said Gabriel Cosgrave,general manager of EMEA at Xperi. "TV manufacturers need to prioritize key smart TV features such as aggregated and unbiased content offerings, and user experience features like hyper-personalisation and natural voice search so that consumers find content they love quickly."

Additional TiVo Video Trend Report statistics:

U.K. viewing time increases: TV viewing shows no signs of slowing. In fact, daily viewing time rose to 3.8 hours per day, increasing to 4.0 hours for respondents with children in their home and 4.2 hours for viewers in Scotland.

TV viewing shows no signs of slowing. In fact, daily viewing time rose to 3.8 hours per day, increasing to 4.0 hours for respondents with children in their home and 4.2 hours for viewers in Scotland. AVOD/FAST adoption is growing steadily: 43% of respondents use free AVOD/FAST services (e.g., FreeVee, Pluto TV), pointing to an increased desire for free content and a high ad tolerance across multiple devices (56% view on TV, 18% on a computer, 15% on a smartphone).

43% of respondents use free AVOD/FAST services (e.g., FreeVee, Pluto TV), pointing to an increased desire for free content and a high ad tolerance across multiple devices (56% view on TV, 18% on a computer, 15% on a smartphone). Churn and growth: 27% of U.K. consumers have started using a new service in the last six months, but 21% have cancelled a service during the same period, highlighting the competitive pressures facing service providers.

27% of U.K. consumers have started using a new service in the last six months, but 21% have cancelled a service during the same period, highlighting the competitive pressures facing service providers. The rise of watching social content on TV: Over one-third of respondents watch social video content on a TV at least several times a week, an increase of almost 9% since spring 2023 showing the continued appeal of social video content on a larger screen.

Methodology

The Q2 2024 TiVo Video Trends Report: U.K. surveyed 991 adults 18 and older living in the U.K. during the second quarter of 2024. In addition to identifying and analyzing key trends in viewing habits, the TiVo Video Trends Report: U.K. provides insight into consumer opinions regarding subscription video on demand (SVOD), transactional video on demand (TVOD) and advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) providers, emerging technologies, connected devices, over-the-top (OTT) apps and content discovery features, including personalized recommendations and search.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo targets a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. TiVo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio, TiVo®), are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences, including IMAX® Enhanced, a certification and licensing program operated by IMAX Corporation and DTS, Inc. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

