Dienstag, 05.11.2024
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
WKN: A2QAH7 | ISIN: US7501021056
NASDAQ
05.11.24
17:08 Uhr
2,510 US-Dollar
+0,100
+4,15 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2024 17:10 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rackspace US, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Joins AWS Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 05, 2024(GenAIIC) - a program that helps AWS customers successfully build and deploy generative AI solutions.

Initially launched in June 2023, the AWS GenAIIC connects customers with AWS AI/ML scientists and strategy experts, and help companies envision, identify, and develop generative AI solutions. Since its inception, the GenAIIC has helped thousands of customers, including DoorDash, Nasdaq, the PGA TOUR, achieve success with generative AI. In fact, more than 50% of the proof-of-concept solutions developed through the GenAIIC are now in production for customers.

As part of the Partner Innovation Alliance, Rackspace Technology will leverage the GenAIIC's proven methodology, and work with AWS to help more customers globally access resources to support with proof-of-concept and production implementations, as well as bringing industry- and regional-specific expertise.

Rackspace empowers customers to tackle their most complex business challenges using generative AI through Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR). FAIR accelerates the adoption of responsible AI, strengthens data foundations, and scales AI workloads on AWS by following a product-driven approach: Ideate, Incubate, and Industrialize.

"We are excited to collaborate with AWS as a launch partner of the Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance to help organizations harness the power of generative AI at scale," said Jon Mullapudy, SVP & GM at Rackspace Technology. "By combining AWS's proven methodology with Rackspace's expertise in AI and cloud solutions, we can empower more customers to scale AI initiatives from concept to production, driving innovation and delivering impactful business outcomes worldwide."

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end multicloud and AI technology services company. We design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com


