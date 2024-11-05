Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2024) - Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer and Director, SAGA Metals Corp. and Michael Garagan, Chief Geological Officer and Director, SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA), joined Rob Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





SAGA is a diversified critical mineral exploration company focused on exploration and discovery of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The company's flagship asset, the Double Mer Uranium Project, features uranium radiometrics highlighting an 18 km trend, with a confirmed 14 km section producing samples as high as 4,281ppm U3O8 and spectrometer readings of 22,000cps. In addition to its uranium focus, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay. The Legacy project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area. SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.

