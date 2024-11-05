NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment in Kindred due to offer (306/24)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 09/24, La Française des Jeux SA (FDJ) announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding Swedish Depository Receipts (further referred to as shares) in Kindred Group plc (Kindred). On October 3, 2024, FDJ announced that all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled. NASDAQ has approved the delisting application received from Kindred. The last trading day in Kindred share is November 11, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets have set the new expiration day for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Kindred (KIND) to November 5, 2024, and have calculated the contracts at fair value according to the information in attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1257391