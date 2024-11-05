HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported third quarter 2024 results as follows:

For the Three Months

Ended Last Twelve Months

Ended (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 Net income $ 38,595 $ 205,852 Operating cash flow 54,145 260,059 Free cash flow (1) 54,818 262,671

__________________ (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Highlights:

Generated $54.8 million of free cash flow in the third quarter of 2024

Redeemed $31.7 million of preferred units at par with cash; Zero of original $250 million preferred units remain outstanding

Executed five-year $200 million credit facility in October, maturing 2029

Paid second quarter 2024 common unit distribution of $0.75 per unit

Declares third quarter 2024 common unit distribution of $0.75 per unit

"NRP generated $55 million of free cash flow in the third quarter of 2024 and $263 million of free cash flow over the last twelve months," said Craig Nunez, NRP's president and chief operating officer. "While pricing for coal and soda ash remain weak, we continue to make progress toward our goal of paying off all financial obligations. In the third quarter we paid off all outstanding preferreds, leaving just under $200 million of debt remaining to reach our goal."

Mr. Nunez continued, "While we believe relatively weak coal and soda ash prices will persist for at least the next year, we expect the partnership to continue generating sufficient cash to achieve our deleveraging goals. We remain steadfast in our belief this is the best strategy to maximize the intrinsic value of the partnership and we look forward to the day common unitholders will have no competing stakeholder claims on free cash flow generated by the partnership."

NRP announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a third quarter 2024 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit to be paid on November 26, 2024, to unitholders of record on November 19, 2024. The board of directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability, and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.

Segment Performance

Mineral Rights

Mineral Rights net income for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $20.4 million as compared to the prior year period. Mineral Rights operating cash flow and free cash flow each decreased $7.3 million as compared to the prior year period. These decreases were primarily due to lower metallurgical coal sales prices as well as lower thermal coal sales prices and volumes as compared to the prior year period. Approximately 75% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 55% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the third quarter of 2024.

Metallurgical coal prices continued to decline in the third quarter of 2024 primarily driven by muted steel demand resulting from sluggish construction activity in China and Europe as well as weak manufacturing demand globally. NRP expects pricing to remain relatively soft for both metallurgical and thermal coal as muted global steel demand impacts metallurgical coal and mild weather, low natural gas prices, and high inventory levels impact thermal coal. However, continued price support above historical norms is expected due to limited access to capital for operators, qualified labor shortages, and input cost inflation.

NRP continues to explore carbon neutral revenue opportunities across its ownership footprint. While the timing and likelihood of additional cash flows from these activities is uncertain, NRP believes its large ownership throughout the United States provides additional opportunities to create value in this regard with minimal capital investment by NRP. NRP's carbon neutral revenue opportunities include the sequestration of carbon dioxide underground and in standing forests, lithium production, and the generation of electricity using geothermal, solar, and wind energy.

Soda Ash

Soda Ash net income in the third quarter of 2024 decreased $4.3 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to significantly lower sales prices driven by increased global production capacity, primarily from China, and weaker demand for flat glass due to a slowdown in global construction activity and weakness in demand for automobiles. Operating cash flow and free cash flow in the third quarter of 2024 decreased $16.7 million as compared to the prior year period due to a lower cash distribution received from Sisecam Wyoming in the third quarter of 2024.

NRP believes it will take several years for the world to absorb the additional soda ash supply recently introduced into the market and allow prices to rise back to historically normal equilibrium levels. The timing of this absorption will be highly dependent on China, which currently produces and consumes roughly 50% of global soda ash.

Corporate and Financing

Corporate and Financing net income decreased $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the prior year period. Operating cash flow and free cash flow each decreased $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the prior year period. These decreases were primarily due to higher interest expense and cash paid for interest as a result of increased borrowings on the credit facility in 2024 used to permanently retire the preferred units and warrants.

NRP redeemed the remainder of the outstanding $31.7 million of preferred units during the third quarter of 2024. NRP has now retired all $250 million of its originally issued preferred units.

In October 2024, NRP amended its $200 million credit facility and extended its maturity two years, now due October 2029. This amendment and extension provide greater flexibility and security for the partnership in the coming years.

Regarding distributions, in August 2024, NRP declared and paid a second quarter 2024 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and a $0.95 million cash distribution on its preferred units. Today, NRP declared a third quarter 2024 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit.

NRP's available liquidity was $76.2 million at September 30, 2024, consisting of $30.9 million of cash and $45.3 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility.

NRP's consolidated leverage ratio was 0.8x at September 30, 2024.

Conference Call

A conference call will be held today at 9:00 a.m. ET. To register for the conference call, please use this link: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I154484. After registering a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full conference call we suggest registering at minimum 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the call via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com. To access the replay, please visit the Investor Relations section of NRP's website.

Withholding Information for Foreign Investors

Concurrent with this announcement, we are providing qualified notice to brokers and nominees that hold NRP units on behalf of non-U.S. investors under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) and (d) and Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. In addition, brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the distribution as being in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of determining the amount to withhold. Accordingly, NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at a rate equal to the sum of the highest applicable rate plus ten percent (10%).

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world's lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

For additional information, please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com. Further information about NRP is available on the partnership's website at http://www.nrplp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership. These risks include, among other things, statements regarding: future distributions on the Partnership's common and preferred units; the Partnership's business strategy; its liquidity and access to capital and financing sources; its financial strategy; prices of and demand for coal, trona and soda ash, and other natural resources; estimated revenues, expenses and results of operations; projected future performance by the Partnership's lessees; Sisecam Wyoming LLC's trona mining and soda ash refinery operations; distributions from the soda ash joint venture; the impact of governmental policies, laws and regulations, as well as regulatory and legal proceedings involving the Partnership, and of scheduled or potential regulatory or legal changes; global and U.S. economic conditions; and other factors detailed in Natural Resource Partners' Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) less equity earnings from unconsolidated investment; plus total distributions from unconsolidated investment, interest expense, net, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring items that materially affect our net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA presented below is not calculated or presented on the same basis as Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our partnership agreement or Consolidated EBITDDA as defined in Opco's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis.

"Distributable cash flow" or "DCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings, proceeds from asset sales and disposals, including sales of discontinued operations, and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance capital expenditures. DCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. DCF may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. In addition, distributable cash flow is not calculated or presented on the same basis as distributable cash flow as defined in our partnership agreement, which is used as a metric to determine whether we are able to increase quarterly distributions to our common unitholders. Distributable cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Free cash flow" or "FCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance and expansion capital expenditures and cash flow used in acquisition costs classified as investing or financing activities. FCF is calculated before mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Leverage ratio" represents the outstanding principal of NRP's debt at the end of the period divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA as defined above. NRP believes that leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors to evaluate and monitor the indebtedness of NRP relative to its ability to generate income to service such debt and in understanding trends in NRP's overall financial condition. Leverage ratio may not be calculated the same for NRP as for other companies and is not a substitute for, and should not be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial ratios.

-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow-

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per unit data) 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Revenues and other income Royalty and other mineral rights $ 50,405 $ 68,533 $ 54,591 $ 172,368 $ 205,811 Transportation and processing services 1,812 4,579 2,661 7,900 11,447 Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming 8,109 12,401 3,645 17,204 58,633 Gain on asset sales and disposals 1 854 4,643 4,809 955 Total revenues and other income $ 60,327 $ 86,367 $ 65,540 $ 202,281 $ 276,846 Operating expenses Operating and maintenance expenses $ 6,786 $ 8,358 $ 5,872 $ 18,391 $ 23,451 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,730 4,594 3,324 12,708 12,469 General and administrative expenses 5,935 5,669 5,931 18,193 17,157 Asset impairments 87 63 - 87 132 Total operating expenses $ 17,538 $ 18,684 $ 15,127 $ 49,379 $ 53,209 Income from operations $ 42,789 $ 67,683 $ 50,413 $ 152,902 $ 223,637 Interest expense, net $ (4,194 ) $ (3,837 ) $ (4,349 ) $ (12,030 ) $ (10,182 ) Net income $ 38,595 $ 63,846 $ 46,064 $ 140,872 $ 213,455 Less: income attributable to preferred unitholders (655 ) (2,936 ) (1,443 ) (4,248 ) (14,568 ) Less: redemption of preferred units (10,819 ) (17,083 ) (13,666 ) (24,485 ) (60,929 ) Net income attributable to common unitholders and the general partner $ 27,121 $ 43,827 $ 30,955 $ 112,139 $ 137,958 Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 26,578 $ 42,951 $ 30,336 $ 109,896 $ 135,199 Net income attributable to the general partner 543 876 619 2,243 2,759 Net income per common unit Basic $ 2.04 $ 3.40 $ 2.33 $ 8.47 $ 10.72 Diluted 2.00 2.91 2.29 8.21 8.88 Net income $ 38,595 $ 63,846 $ 46,064 $ 140,872 $ 213,455 Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other 82 2,200 1,239 2,166 (16,472 ) Comprehensive income $ 38,677 $ 66,046 $ 47,303 $ 143,038 $ 196,983

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 38,595 $ 63,846 $ 46,064 $ 140,872 $ 213,455 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,730 4,594 3,324 12,708 12,469 Distributions from unconsolidated investment 6,320 23,010 7,584 28,114 66,140 Equity earnings from unconsolidated investment (8,109 ) (12,401 ) (3,645 ) (17,204 ) (58,633 ) Gain on asset sales and disposals (1 ) (854 ) (4,643 ) (4,809 ) (955 ) Asset impairments 87 63 - 87 132 Bad debt expense 1,058 1,621 293 538 813 Unit-based compensation expense 3,002 2,766 2,912 8,878 7,903 Amortization of debt issuance costs and other (1,655 ) 477 (199 ) (2,603 ) 1,043 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,640 ) (2,610 ) 2,918 5,711 4,090 Accounts payable 49 (381 ) (580 ) 98 (850 ) Accrued liabilities 392 498 1,916 (5,917 ) (6,288 ) Accrued interest 457 599 (677 ) 192 235 Deferred revenue 14,854 (2,163 ) 899 16,781 (4,963 ) Other items, net 1,006 (123 ) 463 (1,173 ) (1,399 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 54,145 $ 78,942 $ 56,629 $ 182,273 $ 233,192 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from asset sales and disposals $ 1 $ 855 $ 4,643 $ 4,809 $ 961 Return of long-term contract receivable 673 622 659 1,979 1,830 Capital expenditures - - - - (10 ) Net cash provided by investing activities $ 674 $ 1,477 $ 5,302 $ 6,788 $ 2,781 Cash flows from financing activities Debt borrowings $ 23,000 $ 50,000 $ 40,493 $ 152,850 $ 215,034 Debt repayments (36,000 ) (25,000 ) (19,000 ) (110,696 ) (176,061 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner (9,986 ) (9,669 ) (9,987 ) (62,159 ) (60,238 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders (1,605 ) (4,437 ) (2,643 ) (6,398 ) (19,919 ) Redemption of preferred units (31,666 ) (50,001 ) (40,000 ) (71,666 ) (178,334 ) Warrant settlements - (33,608 ) (10,000 ) (65,689 ) (33,608 ) Other items, net (2 ) (23 ) 556 (6,392 ) (3,527 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (56,259 ) $ (72,738 ) $ (40,581 ) $ (170,150 ) $ (256,653 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (1,440 ) $ 7,681 $ 21,350 $ 18,911 $ (20,680 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 32,340 10,730 10,990 11,989 39,091 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 30,900 $ 18,411 $ 32,340 $ 30,900 $ 18,411 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 3,800 $ 3,050 $ 4,823 $ 11,466 $ 9,484

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands, except unit data) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,900 $ 11,989 Accounts receivable, net 36,886 41,086 Other current assets, net 1,483 2,218 Total current assets $ 69,269 $ 55,293 Land 24,008 24,008 Mineral rights, net 382,274 394,483 Intangible assets, net 13,109 13,682 Equity in unconsolidated investment 267,806 276,549 Long-term contract receivable, net 24,212 26,321 Other long-term assets, net 9,187 7,540 Total assets $ 789,865 $ 797,876 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 984 $ 885 Accrued liabilities 7,912 12,987 Accrued interest 775 584 Current portion of deferred revenue 5,823 4,599 Current portion of long-term debt, net 14,226 30,785 Total current liabilities $ 29,720 $ 49,840 Deferred revenue 53,912 38,356 Long-term debt, net 183,137 124,273 Other non-current liabilities 5,903 7,172 Total liabilities $ 272,672 $ 219,641 Commitments and contingencies Class A Convertible Preferred Units (71,666 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 at $1,000 par value per unit) $ - $ 47,181 Partners' capital Common unitholders' interest (13,049,123 and 12,634,642 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) $ 509,258 $ 503,076 General partner's interest 8,891 8,005 Warrant holders' interest - 23,095 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (956 ) (3,122 ) Total partners' capital $ 517,193 $ 531,054 Total liabilities and partners' capital $ 789,865 $ 797,876

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital

Accumulated Other Total Common Unitholders General Warrant Comprehensive Partners' (In thousands) Units Amounts Partner Holders Loss Capital Balance at December 31, 2023 12,635 $ 503,076 $ 8,005 $ 23,095 $ (3,122 ) $ 531,054 Net income (1) - 55,089 1,124 - - 56,213 Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (41,342 ) (844 ) - - (42,186 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (2,107 ) (43 ) - - (2,150 ) Issuance of unit-based awards 126 - - - - - Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net - (3,971 ) - - - (3,971 ) Capital contribution - - 227 - - 227 Warrant settlements 199 (36,650 ) (748 ) (18,291 ) - (55,689 ) Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - 845 845 Balance at March 31, 2024 12,960 $ 474,095 $ 7,721 $ 4,804 $ (2,277 ) $ 484,343 Net income (2) - 45,142 922 - - 46,064 Redemption of preferred units - (13,393 ) (273 ) - - (13,666 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (9,787 ) (200 ) - - (9,987 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (2,590 ) (53 ) - - (2,643 ) Unit-based awards amortization and vesting - 2,502 - - - 2,502 Capital contribution - - 555 - - 555 Warrant settlements 89 (5,092 ) (104 ) (4,804 ) - (10,000 ) Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - 1,239 1,239 Balance at June 30, 2024 13,049 $ 490,877 $ 8,568 $ - $ (1,038 ) $ 498,407 Net income (3) - 37,824 771 - - 38,595 Redemption of preferred units - (10,602 ) (217 ) - - (10,819 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (9,787 ) (199 ) - - (9,986 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (1,573 ) (32 ) - - (1,605 ) Unit-based awards amortization and vesting - 2,519 - - - 2,519 Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - 82 82 Balance at September 30, 2024 13,049 $ 509,258 $ 8,891 $ - $ (956 ) $ 517,193

_________________ (1) Net income includes $2.15 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $2.11 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.04 million is allocated to the general partner. (2) Net income includes $1.44 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $1.41 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.03 million is allocated to the general partner. (3) Net income includes $0.66 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $0.64 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.01 million is allocated to the general partner.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital Accumulated Other Total Common Unitholders General Warrant Comprehensive Partners' (In thousands) Units Amounts Partner Holders Income (Loss) Capital Balance at December 31, 2022 12,506 $ 404,799 $ 5,977 $ 47,964 $ 18,717 $ 477,457 Net income (1) - 77,690 1,585 - - 79,275 Redemption of preferred units - (15,904 ) (324 ) - - (16,228 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (40,082 ) (818 ) - - (40,900 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (7,924 ) (162 ) - - (8,086 ) Issuance of unit-based awards 129 - - - - - Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net - (1,178 ) - - - (1,178 ) Capital contribution - - 142 - - 142 Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - (19,583 ) (19,583 ) Balance at March 31, 2023 12,635 $ 417,401 $ 6,400 $ 47,964 $ (866 ) $ 470,899 Net income (2) - 68,927 1,407 - - 70,334 Redemption of preferred units - (27,065 ) (553 ) - - (27,618 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (9,476 ) (193 ) - - (9,669 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (7,248 ) (148 ) - - (7,396 ) Unit-based awards amortization and vesting - 2,299 - - - 2,299 Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - 911 911 Balance at June 30, 2023 12,635 $ 444,838 $ 6,913 $ 47,964 $ 45 $ 499,760 Net income (3) - 62,569 1,277 - - 63,846 Redemption of preferred units - (16,741 ) (342 ) - - (17,083 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (9,475 ) (194 ) - - (9,669 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (4,349 ) (88 ) - - (4,437 ) Unit-based awards amortization and vesting - 2,318 - - - 2,318 Warrant settlement - (18,117 ) (370 ) (15,121 ) - (33,608 ) Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - 2,200 2,200 Balance at September 30, 2023 12,635 $ 461,043 $ 7,196 $ 32,843 $ 2,245 $ 503,327

____________________ (1) Net income includes $6.66 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $6.53 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.13 million is allocated to the general partner. (2) Net income includes $4.97 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $4.87 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.10 million is allocated to the general partner. (3) Net income includes $2.94 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $2.88 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.06 million is allocated to the general partner.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 and June 30, 2024: Operating Segments Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Revenues $ 52,217 $ - $ - $ 52,217 Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming - 8,109 - 8,109 Gain on asset sales and disposals 1 - - 1 Total revenues and other income $ 52,218 $ 8,109 $ - $ 60,327 Asset impairments $ 87 $ - $ - $ 87 Net income (loss) $ 40,644 $ 8,085 $ (10,134 ) $ 38,595 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 45,456 $ 6,296 $ (5,935 ) $ 45,817 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 53,610 $ 6,297 $ (5,762 ) $ 54,145 Investing activities $ 674 $ - $ - $ 674 Financing activities $ - $ - $ (56,259 ) $ (56,259 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 54,284 $ 6,297 $ (5,762 ) $ 54,819 Free cash flow (1) $ 54,283 $ 6,297 $ (5,762 ) $ 54,818 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Revenues $ 73,112 $ - $ - $ 73,112 Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming - 12,401 - 12,401 Gain on asset sales and disposals 854 - - 854 Total revenues and other income $ 73,966 $ 12,401 $ - $ 86,367 Asset impairments $ 63 $ - $ - $ 63 Net income (loss) $ 61,009 $ 12,348 $ (9,511 ) $ 63,846 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 65,661 $ 22,957 $ (5,669 ) $ 82,949 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 60,938 $ 22,958 $ (4,954 ) $ 78,942 Investing activities $ 1,477 $ - $ - $ 1,477 Financing activities $ - $ - $ (72,738 ) $ (72,738 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 62,415 $ 22,958 $ (4,954 ) $ 80,419 Free cash flow (1) $ 61,560 $ 22,958 $ (4,954 ) $ 79,564 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Revenues $ 57,252 $ - $ - $ 57,252 Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming - 3,645 - 3,645 Gain on asset sales and disposals 4,643 - - 4,643 Total revenues and other income $ 61,895 $ 3,645 $ - $ 65,540 Asset impairments $ - $ - $ - $ - Net income (loss) $ 52,729 $ 3,619 $ (10,284 ) $ 46,064 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 56,049 $ 7,558 $ (5,931 ) $ 57,676 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 56,234 $ 7,557 $ (7,162 ) $ 56,629 Investing activities $ 5,302 $ - $ - $ 5,302 Financing activities $ - $ - $ (40,581 ) $ (40,581 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 61,536 $ 7,557 $ (7,162 ) $ 61,931 Free cash flow (1) $ 56,893 $ 7,557 $ (7,162 ) $ 57,288

__________________ (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: Operating Segments Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Revenues $ 180,268 $ - $ - $ 180,268 Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming - 17,204 - 17,204 Gain on asset sales and disposals 4,809 - - 4,809 Total revenues and other income $ 185,077 $ 17,204 $ - $ 202,281 Asset impairments $ 87 $ - $ - $ 87 Net income (loss) $ 154,017 $ 17,092 $ (30,237 ) $ 140,872 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 166,798 $ 28,002 $ (18,193 ) $ 176,607 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 179,593 $ 28,002 $ (25,322 ) $ 182,273 Investing activities $ 6,788 $ - $ - $ 6,788 Financing activities $ (1,086 ) $ - $ (169,064 ) $ (170,150 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 186,381 $ 28,002 $ (25,322 ) $ 189,061 Free cash flow (1) $ 181,572 $ 28,002 $ (25,322 ) $ 184,252 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Revenues $ 217,258 $ - $ - $ 217,258 Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming - 58,633 - 58,633 Gain on asset sales and disposals 955 - - 955 Total revenues and other income $ 218,213 $ 58,633 $ - $ 276,846 Asset impairments $ 132 $ - $ - $ 132 Net income (loss) $ 182,400 $ 58,408 $ (27,353 ) $ 213,455 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 194,987 $ 65,915 $ (17,157 ) $ 243,745 Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations: Operating activities $ 189,836 $ 65,901 $ (22,545 ) $ 233,192 Investing activities $ 2,791 $ - $ (10 ) $ 2,781 Financing activities $ (583 ) $ - $ (256,070 ) $ (256,653 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 192,627 $ 65,901 $ (22,555 ) $ 235,973 Free cash flow (1) $ 191,666 $ 65,901 $ (22,555 ) $ 235,012

__________________ (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Financial Tables (Unaudited) Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per ton data) 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Coal sales volumes (tons) Appalachia Northern 470 284 129 716 1,053 Central 3,507 3,429 3,456 10,677 10,390 Southern 705 741 709 1,984 2,016 Total Appalachia 4,682 4,454 4,294 13,377 13,459 Illinois Basin 1,128 2,541 1,342 4,503 5,482 Northern Powder River Basin 944 1,364 567 2,460 3,330 Gulf Coast 436 479 435 1,136 676 Total coal sales volumes 7,190 8,838 6,638 21,476 22,947 Coal royalty revenue per ton Appalachia Northern $ 2.34 $ 5.54 $ 4.74 $ 2.70 $ 7.59 Central 6.55 8.20 7.34 7.34 8.89 Southern 9.56 11.88 10.19 10.37 12.41 Illinois Basin 1.76 3.98 2.47 2.33 3.63 Northern Powder River Basin 4.82 4.86 4.99 4.87 4.74 Gulf Coast 0.84 0.69 0.77 0.79 0.68 Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton 5.24 6.29 5.98 5.78 7.04 Coal royalty revenues Appalachia Northern $ 1,100 $ 1,573 $ 612 $ 1,930 $ 7,991 Central 22,958 28,111 25,378 78,328 92,362 Southern 6,743 8,806 7,226 20,571 25,024 Total Appalachia 30,801 38,490 33,216 100,829 125,377 Illinois Basin 1,987 10,108 3,312 10,510 19,924 Northern Powder River Basin 4,546 6,627 2,831 11,976 15,768 Gulf Coast 366 330 336 902 461 Unadjusted coal royalty revenues 37,700 55,555 39,695 124,217 161,530 Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases (95 ) (11 ) (10 ) (109 ) (3 ) Total coal royalty revenues $ 37,605 $ 55,544 $ 39,685 $ 124,108 $ 161,527 Other revenues Production lease minimum revenues $ 437 $ 850 $ 412 $ 1,773 $ 2,025 Minimum lease straight-line revenues 4,117 4,464 4,126 12,414 13,414 Carbon neutral initiative revenues (39 ) 681 2,200 4,322 2,914 Wheelage revenues 2,072 2,385 2,338 7,082 9,538 Property tax revenues 1,809 1,770 1,545 5,246 4,710 Coal overriding royalty revenues 227 827 668 2,064 1,165 Lease amendment revenues 1,071 623 712 2,485 2,322 Aggregates royalty revenues 662 736 730 2,164 2,175 Oil and gas royalty revenues 1,317 324 1,999 6,956 5,126 Other revenues 1,127 329 176 3,754 895 Total other revenues $ 12,800 $ 12,989 $ 14,906 $ 48,260 $ 44,284 Royalty and other mineral rights $ 50,405 $ 68,533 $ 54,591 $ 172,368 $ 205,811 Transportation and processing services revenues 1,812 4,579 2,661 7,900 11,447 Gain on asset sales and disposals 1 854 4,643 4,809 955 Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income $ 52,218 $ 73,966 $ 61,895 $ 185,077 $ 218,213

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA

Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Net income (loss) $ 40,644 $ 8,085 $ (10,134 ) $ 38,595 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (8,109 ) - (8,109 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 6,320 - 6,320 Add: interest expense, net - - 4,194 4,194 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,725 - 5 4,730 Add: asset impairments 87 - - 87 Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,456 $ 6,296 $ (5,935 ) $ 45,817 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 61,009 $ 12,348 $ (9,511 ) $ 63,846 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (12,401 ) - (12,401 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 23,010 - 23,010 Add: interest expense, net - - 3,837 3,837 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,589 - 5 4,594 Add: asset impairments 63 - - 63 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,661 $ 22,957 $ (5,669 ) $ 82,949 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Net income (loss) $ 52,729 $ 3,619 $ (10,284 ) $ 46,064 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (3,645 ) - (3,645 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 7,584 - 7,584 Add: interest expense, net - - 4,349 4,349 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,320 - 4 3,324 Add: asset impairments - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,049 $ 7,558 $ (5,931 ) $ 57,676

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA

Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Net income (loss) $ 154,017 $ 17,092 $ (30,237 ) $ 140,872 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (17,204 ) - (17,204 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 28,114 - 28,114 Add: interest expense, net - - 12,030 12,030 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 12,694 - 14 12,708 Add: asset impairments 87 - - 87 Adjusted EBITDA $ 166,798 $ 28,002 $ (18,193 ) $ 176,607 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 182,400 $ 58,408 $ (27,353 ) $ 213,455 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (58,633 ) - (58,633 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 66,140 - 66,140 Add: interest expense, net - - 10,182 10,182 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 12,455 - 14 12,469 Add: asset impairments 132 - - 132 Adjusted EBITDA $ 194,987 $ 65,915 $ (17,157 ) $ 243,745

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 53,610 $ 6,297 $ (5,762 ) $ 54,145 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 1 - - 1 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 673 - - 673 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - - - Distributable cash flow $ 54,284 $ 6,297 $ (5,762 ) $ 54,819 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (1 ) - - (1 ) Free cash flow $ 54,283 $ 6,297 $ (5,762 ) $ 54,818 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 674 $ - $ - $ 674 Net cash used in financing activities $ - $ - $ (56,259 ) $ (56,259 ) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 60,938 $ 22,958 $ (4,954 ) $ 78,942 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 855 - - 855 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 622 - - 622 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - - - Distributable cash flow $ 62,415 $ 22,958 $ (4,954 ) $ 80,419 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (855 ) - - (855 ) Free cash flow $ 61,560 $ 22,958 $ (4,954 ) $ 79,564 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 1,477 $ - $ - $ 1,477 Net cash used in financing activities $ - $ - $ (72,738 ) $ (72,738 ) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 56,234 $ 7,557 $ (7,162 ) $ 56,629 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 4,643 - - 4,643 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 659 - - 659 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - - - Distributable cash flow $ 61,536 $ 7,557 $ (7,162 ) $ 61,931 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (4,643 ) - - (4,643 ) Free cash flow $ 56,893 $ 7,557 $ (7,162 ) $ 57,288 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 5,302 $ - $ - $ 5,302 Net cash used in financing activities $ - $ - $ (40,581 ) $ (40,581 )

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Mineral Corporate and (In thousands) Rights Soda Ash Financing Total For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 179,593 $ 28,002 $ (25,322 ) $ 182,273 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 4,809 - - 4,809 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 1,979 - - 1,979 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - - - Distributable cash flow $ 186,381 $ 28,002 $ (25,322 ) $ 189,061 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (4,809 ) - - (4,809 ) Free cash flow $ 181,572 $ 28,002 $ (25,322 ) $ 184,252 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 6,788 $ - $ - $ 6,788 Net cash used in financing activities $ (1,086 ) $ - $ (169,064 ) $ (170,150 ) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 189,836 $ 65,901 $ (22,545 ) $ 233,192 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 961 - - 961 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 1,830 - - 1,830 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - (10 ) (10 ) Distributable cash flow $ 192,627 $ 65,901 $ (22,555 ) $ 235,973 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (961 ) - - (961 ) Free cash flow $ 191,666 $ 65,901 $ (22,555 ) $ 235,012 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 2,791 $ - $ (10 ) $ 2,781 Net cash used in financing activities $ (583 ) $ - $ (256,070 ) $ (256,653 )

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Last Twelve Months (LTM) Free Cash Flow

For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 Last 12

Months Net cash provided by operating activities $ 77,786 $ 71,499 $ 56,629 $ 54,145 $ 260,059 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 2,002 165 4,643 1 6,811 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 633 647 659 673 2,612 Distributable cash flow $ 80,421 $ 72,311 $ 61,931 $ 54,819 $ 269,482 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (2,002 ) (165 ) (4,643 ) (1 ) (6,811 ) Free cash flow $ 78,419 $ 72,146 $ 57,288 $ 54,818 $ 262,671

Leverage Ratio

For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 Last 12

Months Net income $ 64,980 $ 56,213 $ 46,064 $ 38,595 $ 205,852 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment (14,764 ) (5,450 ) (3,645 ) (8,109 ) (31,968 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment 15,338 14,210 7,584 6,320 43,452 Add: interest expense, net 3,921 3,487 4,349 4,194 15,951 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,020 4,654 3,324 4,730 18,728 Add: asset impairments 424 - - 87 511 Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,919 $ 73,114 $ 57,676 $ 45,817 $ 252,526 Debt-at September 30, 2024 $ 197,678 Leverage Ratio 0.8 x

For the Three Months Ended (In thousands) December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 Last 12

Months Net income $ 63,218 $ 79,275 $ 70,334 $ 63,846 $ 276,673 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment (15,759 ) (19,254 ) (26,978 ) (12,401 ) (74,392 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment 10,780 10,780 32,350 23,010 76,920 Add: interest expense, net 3,638 2,853 3,492 3,837 13,820 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt 3,933 - - - 3,933 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,954 4,083 3,792 4,594 18,423 Add: asset impairments 3,583 - 69 63 3,715 Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,347 $ 77,737 $ 83,059 $ 82,949 $ 319,092 Debt-at September 30, 2023 $ 208,059 Leverage Ratio 0.7 x

Contacts

Tiffany Sammis

713-751-7515

tsammis@nrplp.com