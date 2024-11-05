NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOW), a growing specialty lines insurance group focused on providing casualty, professional liability and healthcare liability insurance products, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024*.
Third Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Gross written premiums increased 32.3% to $197.0 million.
- Net income of $12.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted share.
- Adjusted net income(1) of $12.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share(1).
- Return on equity of 13.7% and adjusted return on equity(1) of 14.2%.
- Book value per share of $11.17 and diluted book value per share of $10.97.
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
Bowhead Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Sills, commented, "We are pleased to share our third quarter results, which reflect the continued execution of our market cycle strategy. Premium growth in the quarter was 32% year over year. Our Casualty division had a standout quarter, as we continue to see favorable underwriting and pricing conditions. We also experienced double-digit premium growth in our Healthcare Liability and Professional Liability divisions. As mentioned in the past, underwriting comes first here at Bowhead. From the top down, underwriting profitability is our North Star and is embedded in our people and our culture. Looking ahead, with our disciplined approach to underwriting and our expanding "craft" and Baleen Specialty "flow" platforms, we believe we're well positioned for sustainable and profitable growth across market cycles.
Underwriting Results
The 32.3% increase in gross written premiums to $197.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 was driven by renewals, new business and continued growth in our platform across all divisions:
- Our Casualty division led the growth with a 41.7% increase to $120.2 million, which included $4.4 million of additional gross written premium ($3.3 million from a net earned premium basis) from an unusually large audit premium on one insured;
- Healthcare Liability increased 29.0% over the same period to $31.4 million; and
- Professional Liability increased 13.1% to $45.0 million.
- Late in the second quarter of 2024, we launched a new division called Baleen Specialty, which focuses on small, hard-to-place risks written 100% on a non-admitted basis. Baleen is a streamlined, low touch "flow" underwriting operation that supplements the "craft" solutions we offer today. In line with our deliberate, measured and limited roll out, Baleen Specialty generated $0.4 million of gross written premiums for the third quarter of 2024.
Our loss ratio of 64.5% in the third quarter of 2024 utilized the same industry loss ratios used since the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease from 65.5% in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by mix changes in the portfolio, as well as the large audit premium being fully earned and associated with older accident years that had lower loss pick assumptions. There were no changes to loss picks or prior year reserves during the quarter. As of September 30, 2024, incurred but not reported liabilities comprised 91.2% of our net loss reserves.
Our expense ratio of 29.9% in the third quarter of 2024 decreased from 33.8% in the second quarter of 2024, or 32.3% excluding the one-time stock-based compensation acceleration expense of $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was driven by continued prudent management of operating expenses, as well as the impact of the large audit premium increasing net earned premium.
* Comparisons in this release are made to September 30, 2023 financial results unless otherwise noted.
Investment Results
Net investment income was $11.5 million, driven by the increase in our investment portfolio and higher yields on invested assets. Our IPO proceeds were fully invested during the quarter. Our investment portfolio had a book yield and new money rate of 4.7% at the end of the quarter.
The weighted average effective duration of our investment portfolio, which included cash equivalents, was 2.2 years and had an average rating of "AA" at September 30, 2024.
Summary of Operating Results
The following table summarizes the Company's results of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:
Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
($ in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Gross written premiums
$
196,976
$
148,919
$
48,057
32.3
%
Ceded written premiums
(68,643
)
(49,581
)
(19,062
)
38.4
%
Net written premiums
$
128,333
$
99,338
$
28,995
29.2
%
Revenues
Net earned premiums
$
105,180
$
70,874
$
34,306
48.4
%
Net investment income
11,491
5,188
6,303
121.5
%
Net realized investment losses
(18
)
-
(18
)
NM
Other insurance-related income
108
31
77
248.4
%
Total revenues
116,761
76,093
40,668
53.4
%
Expenses
Net losses and loss adjustment expenses
67,824
42,796
25,028
58.5
%
Net acquisition costs
9,163
5,617
3,546
63.1
%
Operating expenses
22,386
16,376
6,010
36.7
%
Non-operating expenses
487
-
487
NM
Warrant expense
792
-
792
NM
Credit facility interest expenses and fees
252
-
252
NM
Foreign exchange losses
37
40
(3
)
(7.5
)%
Total expenses
100,941
64,829
36,112
55.7
%
Income before income taxes
15,820
11,264
4,556
40.4
%
Income tax expense
(3,728
)
(2,556
)
(1,172
)
45.9
%
Net income
$
12,092
$
8,708
$
3,384
38.9
%
Key Operating and Financial Metrics:
Adjusted net income(1)
$
12,520
$
8,819
$
3,701
42.0
%
Loss ratio
64.5
%
60.4
%
Expense ratio
29.9
%
31.0
%
Combined ratio
94.4
%
91.4
%
Return on equity(2)
13.7
%
24.8
%
Adjusted return on equity(1)(2)
14.2
%
25.1
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.36
$
0.36
Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1)
$
0.38
$
0.37
|NM - Percentage change is not meaningful.
|(1)
Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
|(2)
For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, net income and adjusted net income are annualized to arrive at return on equity and adjusted return on equity.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30,
December 31,
($ in thousands, except share data)
Assets
Investments
Fixed maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $892,953 and $569,013, respectively)
$
891,252
$
554,624
Short-term investments, at amortized cost, which approximates fair value
10,002
8,824
Total investments
901,254
563,448
Cash and cash equivalents
132,893
118,070
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
28,822
1,698
Accrued investment income
7,118
4,660
Premium balances receivable
46,706
38,817
Reinsurance recoverable
225,011
139,389
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
146,133
116,732
Deferred policy acquisition costs
26,463
19,407
Property and equipment, net
7,438
7,601
Income taxes receivable
325
1,107
Deferred tax assets, net
16,277
14,229
Other assets
9,222
2,701
Total assets
$
1,547,662
$
1,027,859
Liabilities
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
679,568
$
431,186
Unearned premiums
427,096
344,704
Reinsurance balances payable
54,162
40,440
Income taxes payable
29
42
Accrued expenses
14,696
14,900
Other liabilities
7,285
4,510
Total liabilities
1,182,836
835,782
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)
Mezzanine equity
Performance stock units
155
-
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
327
240
($0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 32,658,823 and 24,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)
Additional paid-in capital
316,334
178,543
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,293
)
(11,372
)
Retained earnings
49,303
24,666
Total stockholders' equity
364,671
192,077
Total mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity
364,826
192,077
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity
$
1,547,662
$
1,027,859
Gross Written Premiums
The following table presents gross written premiums by underwriting division for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:
Three Months ended September 30,
2024
% of Total
2023
% of Total
$ Change
% Change
($ in thousands, except percentages)
Casualty
$
120,223
61.0
%
$
84,865
57.0
%
$
35,358
41.7
%
Professional Liability
44,962
22.9
%
39,754
26.7
%
5,208
13.1
%
Healthcare Liability
31,358
15.9
%
24,300
16.3
%
7,058
29.0
%
Baleen Specialty
433
0.2
%
-
-
%
433
NM
Gross written premiums
$
196,976
100.0
%
$
148,919
100.0
%
$
48,057
32.3
%
Loss Ratio
The following table summarizes current and prior accident loss ratios for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:
Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Net Losses and
% of Net Earned
Net Losses and
% of Net Earned
($ in thousands, except percentages)
Current accident year
$
67,824
64.5
%
$
42,617
60.1
%
Prior accident year reserve development
-
-
%
179
0.3
%
Total
$
67,824
64.5
%
$
42,796
60.4
%
Expense Ratio
The following table summarizes the components of our expense ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:
Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Expenses
% of Net Earned
Expenses
% of Net Earned
($ in thousands, except percentages)
Net acquisition costs
$
9,163
8.7
%
$
5,617
7.9
%
Operating expenses
22,386
21.3
%
16,376
23.1
%
Less: Other insurance-related income
(108
)
(0.1
)%
(31
)
-
%
Total expense ratio
$
31,441
29.9
%
$
21,962
31.0
%
Net Investment Income
The following table summarizes the sources of net investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:
Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
($ in thousands)
U.S. government and government agency
$
3,793
$
1,224
State and municipal
467
387
Commercial mortgage-backed securities
761
375
Residential mortgage-backed securities
1,955
256
Asset-backed securities
719
1,044
Corporate
1,611
925
Short-term investments
134
186
Cash and cash equivalents
2,273
916
Gross investment income
11,713
5,313
Investment expenses
(222
)
(125
)
Net investment income
$
11,491
$
5,188
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"). We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. Management believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures described below provides useful insight into our underlying business performance.
- Adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding the impact of net realized investment gains, non-operating expenses, foreign exchange (gains) losses, and certain strategic initiatives. Adjusted net income excludes the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. We calculate the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating our income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which we received a deduction for these adjustments.
- Adjusted return on equity is defined as adjusted net income as a percentage of average beginning and ending mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity.
- Diluted adjusted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution that may occur if equity base awards are converted into common stock equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method.
You should not rely on these non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for any U.S. GAAP financial measure. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and not as a replacement for or superior to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.
Adjusted net income
Adjusted net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 reconciles to net income as follows:
Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Before income
After income
Before income
After income
($ in thousands)
Income as reported
$
15,820
$
12,092
$
11,264
$
8,708
Adjustments:
Net realized investment gains
18
18
-
-
Non-operating expenses.
487
487
-
-
Foreign exchange (gains) losses
37
37
40
40
Strategic initiatives(1)
-
-
101
101
Tax impact
-
(114
)
-
(30
)
Adjusted net income
$
16,362
$
12,520
$
11,405
$
8,819
|(1)
Strategic initiatives for the three months ended September 30, 2023 represents costs incurred to set up our Baleen Specialty division, which is recorded in operating expenses within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income. The costs incurred primarily represent expenses to implement the new platform and processes supporting the Baleen Specialty division. See "Business- Our Strategy"
Adjusted return on equity
Adjusted return on equity for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 reconciles to return on equity as follows:
Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
($ in thousands, except percentages)
Numerator: Adjusted net income(1)
$
50,081
$
35,275
Denominator: Average mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity
352,368
140,533
Adjusted return on equity
14.2
%
25.1
%
|(1)
For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, net income and adjusted net income are annualized to arrive at return on equity and adjusted return on equity.
Diluted adjusted earnings per share
Diluted adjusted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 reconciles to diluted earnings per share as follows:
Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
($ in thousands, except share and per share data)
Numerator: Adjusted net income
$
12,520
$
8,819
Denominator: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
33,263,958
24,000,000
Diluted adjusted earnings per share
$
0.38
$
0.37
About Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc.
Bowhead Specialty is a growing specialty insurance business providing casualty, professional liability and healthcare liability insurance products. We were founded and are led by industry veteran Stephen Sills. The team is composed of highly experienced and respected industry veterans with decades of individual, successful underwriting and management experience. We focus on providing "craft" solutions in our specialty lines and classes of business that we believe require deep underwriting and claims expertise in order to produce attractive financial results.
We pride ourselves on the quality and experience of our people, who are committed to exceeding our partners' expectations through excellent service and expertise. Our collaborative culture spans all functions of our business and allows us to provide a consistent, positive experience for all of our partners.
