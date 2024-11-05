BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE:EXPD) today announced third quarter 2024 financial results including the following comparisons to the same quarter of 2023:

Diluted Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per share (EPS 1 ) increased 41% to $1.63

) increased 41% to $1.63 Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders increased 34% to $230 million

Operating Income increased 40% to $302 million

Revenues increased 37% to $3.0 billion

Airfreight tonnage increased 19% and ocean container volume increased 12%

1Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share. NOTE: See Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements in this release.

"We have worked hard over this past year to gain additional volumes and grow our business by winning new customers and gaining additional business with current customers," said Jeffrey S. Musser, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These positive third-quarter results reflect those efforts in securing higher tonnage and volumes, which were further boosted as some shippers pulled freight forward out of concern over port actions and geopolitical disruptions, and in advance of fourth quarter holiday sales. Geopolitical events continued to impact pricing and the flow of freight during the quarter. Ocean transit times remained extended because carriers avoided the Red Sea and were further disrupted by prior concerns over potential port strikes. Air capacity is too scarce and costly to serve as a viable widespread alternative for most shippers.

"Strong growth in air tonnage and ocean volumes had a positive impact on all areas of our business during the quarter. Air tonnage and rates increased across all regions. Direct e-commerce continued to absorb available air freight capacity and boost rates on North Asia exports, and manufacturing relocations and sea-to-air conversions drove higher rates on exports from South Asia. Higher volumes moving through our network led to an increase in fees for customs brokerage and other ancillary services, in addition to new road freight business and growth in order management services. All in all, I would be hard pressed to point to an area of our business where our people did not perform at their highest level.

"We would again caution that our ability to see much beyond our day-to-day levels of activity remains challenging. We believe that ocean rates may decline if demand softens and capacity increases, particularly if commerce on the Red Sea returns to normal. We also believe that global freight markets and pricing are likely to remain volatile for some time. Unpredictable events seem to occur with such increased regularity as to make us wonder if disruption is the new state of normal. Regardless, we remain focused on servicing our current customers and gaining market share, while keeping costs in check."

Bradley S. Powell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "We handled increased volumes and tonnage in the third quarter and executed well throughout our network, while keeping headcount flat and controlling operating expenses. Our measure of operating efficiency (operating income as a percentage of revenue less directly related cost of transportation and other expenses) is now back to our 30% target for the year to date. We continue to control and carefully manage our cash, while working to improve operational efficiencies and return capital to investors."

Mr. Powell noted that the Company repurchased $140 million in common stock during the third quarter of 2024, and $603 million year to date.

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements," based on management's views with respect to future events and underlying assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding inflation; continued growth in air and ocean carrier capacity and the impact on rates; unpredictability in the ocean and air markets, including uncertainty due to conflicts in the Middle East and Red Sea; port actions and other labor disruptions; new capacity in the marketplace; longer ocean transit times; strong e-commerce demand in the air market; and volatile rates. Future financial performance could differ materially because of factors such as: our ability to secure higher air tonnage and ocean volumes; our ability to keep headcount and other costs in check while continuing to generate efficiency that meets our historical expectations; the alignment of our variable compensation structure with performance; our ability to enhance and bolster our network security; that management is able to grow the business and explore new areas for profitable growth; our ability to leverage the strength of our carrier relationships; the strength of our non-asset-based operating model; and our ability to remain a strong, healthy, unified and resilient organization. Geo-political risks, port actions and other labor disruptions, and the current uncertainty in the global economy could have the effect of heightening many of the other risks described in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including, without limitation, those related to the success of our strategy and desire to maintain historical unitary profitability, our ability to attract and retain customers, our ability to manage costs, interruptions to our information technology systems, the ability of third-party providers to perform and potential litigation and contingencies, including risks associated with tax audits, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors are discussed in the Company's regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and the Company's most recent Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date and the Company does not assume any obligation to update them except as required by law.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release, November 5, 2024 Financial Summary for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited) (in 000's of US dollars except share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenues $ 3,000,131 $ 2,190,001 37 % $ 7,645,810 $ 7,022,342 9 % Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses 1 $ 2,093,964 $ 1,402,111 49 % $ 5,166,652 $ 4,540,396 14 % Salaries and other operating expenses 2 $ 604,643 $ 571,821 6 % $ 1,738,939 $ 1,741,411 (0 )% Operating income $ 301,524 $ 216,069 40 % $ 740,219 $ 740,535 (0 )% Net earnings attributable to shareholders $ 229,574 $ 171,353 34 % $ 574,195 $ 594,164 (3 )% Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 1.63 $ 1.16 41 % $ 4.04 $ 3.92 3 % Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 1.63 $ 1.16 41 % $ 4.06 $ 3.95 3 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 141,027 148,001 142,288 151,619 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 140,417 147,099 141,540 150,543 1Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals Operating Expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. 2Salaries and other operating expenses totals Salaries and related, Rent and occupancy, Depreciation and amortization, Selling and promotion and Other as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 we repurchased 1.2 million and 5.1 million shares of common stock at an average price of $118.47 and $119.21 per share. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 we repurchased 2.6 million and 10.5 million shares of common stock at an average price of $116.29 and $113.97 per share.

Employee Full-time Equivalents as of September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 North America 6,920 6,975 Europe 3,838 3,811 North Asia 2,271 2,290 South Asia 1,776 1,709 Middle East, Africa and India 1,386 1,440 Latin America 780 753 Information Systems 1,303 1,244 Corporate 416 403 Total 18,690 18,625

Third quarter year-over-year percentage increase (decrease) in: 2024 Airfreight

kilos Ocean freight

FEU July 20% 8% August 17% 14% September 20% 15% Quarter 19% 12%

Investors may submit written questions via e-mail to: investor@expeditors.com. Questions received by the end of business on November 8, 2024 will be considered in management's 8-K "Responses to Selected Questions."

___________________________

NOTE: See Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements in this release.

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,293,173 $ 1,512,883 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit loss of $5,903 at September 30, 2024 and $6,550 at December 31, 2023 2,176,959 1,532,599 Deferred contract costs 431,640 218,807 Other 181,273 170,907 Total current assets 4,083,045 3,435,196 Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and amortization $624,562 at September 30, 2024 and $597,473 at December 31, 2023 468,594 479,225 Operating lease right-of-use assets 525,810 516,280 Goodwill 7,927 7,927 Deferred federal and state income taxes, net 69,789 63,690 Other assets, net 15,752 21,491 Total assets $ 5,170,917 $ 4,523,809 Liabilities: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,240,174 $ 860,856 Accrued liabilities, primarily salaries and related costs 470,723 447,336 Contract liabilities 532,289 280,909 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 106,832 99,749 Federal, state and foreign income taxes 25,728 15,562 Total current liabilities 2,375,746 1,704,412 Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities 436,001 427,984 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock, none issued - - Common stock, par value $0.01 per share. Issued and outstanding: 139,971 shares at September 30, 2024 and 143,866 shares at December 31, 2023 1,400 1,439 Additional paid-in capital 4,307 - Retained earnings 2,540,978 2,580,968 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (189,978 ) (192,057 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,356,707 2,390,350 Noncontrolling interest 2,463 1,063 Total equity 2,359,170 2,391,413 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,170,917 $ 4,523,809

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Airfreight services $ 986,950 $ 724,331 $ 2,606,647 $ 2,380,405 Ocean freight and ocean services 1,017,618 560,281 2,240,079 1,851,389 Customs brokerage and other services 995,563 905,389 2,799,084 2,790,548 Total revenues 3,000,131 2,190,001 7,645,810 7,022,342 Operating Expenses: Airfreight services 740,356 516,519 1,923,115 1,707,568 Ocean freight and ocean services 783,827 387,670 1,675,931 1,277,159 Customs brokerage and other services 569,781 497,922 1,567,606 1,555,669 Salaries and related 450,308 412,505 1,289,901 1,290,911 Rent and occupancy 61,024 58,387 181,873 174,224 Depreciation and amortization 15,774 15,607 45,914 46,374 Selling and promotion 7,589 6,149 22,366 18,847 Other 69,948 79,173 198,885 211,055 Total operating expenses 2,698,607 1,973,932 6,905,591 6,281,807 Operating income 301,524 216,069 740,219 740,535 Other Income (Expense): Interest income 9,917 17,156 36,699 53,723 Other, net 973 (1,334 ) 4,599 4,394 Other income, net 10,890 15,822 41,298 58,117 Earnings before income taxes 312,414 231,891 781,517 798,652 Income tax expense 82,488 61,048 206,040 206,018 Net earnings 229,926 170,843 575,477 592,634 Less net earnings (losses) attributable to the noncontrolling interest 352 (510 ) 1,282 (1,530 ) Net earnings attributable to shareholders $ 229,574 $ 171,353 $ 574,195 $ 594,164 Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 1.63 $ 1.16 $ 4.04 $ 3.92 Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 1.63 $ 1.16 $ 4.06 $ 3.95 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 141,027 148,001 142,288 151,619 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 140,417 147,099 141,540 150,543

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Activities: Net earnings $ 229,926 $ 170,843 $ 575,477 $ 592,634 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities: Provisions for (recoveries) losses on accounts receivable (582 ) 1,411 1,456 2,316 Deferred income tax benefit (1,057 ) (6,418 ) (5,680 ) (7,942 ) Stock compensation expense 9,760 15,879 47,836 46,962 Depreciation and amortization 15,774 15,607 45,914 46,374 Other, net 162 2,673 4,032 6,396 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (301,167 ) (53,722 ) (647,794 ) 629,205 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 107,535 40,919 402,818 (311,990 ) (Increase) decrease in deferred contract costs (30,657 ) (56,917 ) (216,977 ) 28,870 Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 50,527 74,701 254,902 (33,549 ) Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable, net 20,331 (4,017 ) 13,163 (97,743 ) Increase in other, net (10,580 ) (10,979 ) (1,502 ) (6,695 ) Net cash from operating activities 89,972 189,980 473,645 894,838 Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (12,291 ) (7,993 ) (30,415 ) (28,600 ) Other, net (225 ) 10 (62 ) (209 ) Net cash from investing activities (12,516 ) (7,983 ) (30,477 ) (28,809 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds (payments) on borrowings on lines of credit, net 10,445 6,913 (5,538 ) (6,683 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 53,256 61,841 67,734 80,305 Repurchases of common stock (140,031 ) (298,103 ) (602,855 ) (1,199,294 ) Dividends paid - - (102,638 ) (102,263 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards - - (15,348 ) (19,501 ) Net cash from financing activities (76,330 ) (229,349 ) (658,645 ) (1,247,436 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 20,194 (11,807 ) (4,233 ) (13,296 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 21,320 (59,159 ) (219,710 ) (394,703 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,271,853 1,698,587 1,512,883 2,034,131 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,293,173 $ 1,639,428 $ 1,293,173 $ 1,639,428 Taxes Paid: Income taxes $ 63,046 $ 61,603 $ 196,649 $ 306,059

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Business Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited) UNITED

STATES OTHER

NORTH

AMERICA LATIN

AMERICA NORTH

ASIA SOUTH

ASIA EUROPE MIDDLE

EAST,

AFRICA

AND

INDIA ELIMI-

NATIONS CONSOLI-

DATED For the three months ended September 30, 2024: Revenues $ 854,679 114,264 61,981 914,417 445,308 433,660 177,145 (1,323 ) 3,000,131 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1 $ 443,930 67,626 38,973 763,781 369,905 279,235 131,098 (584 ) 2,093,964 Salaries and other operating expenses2 $ 253,452 35,261 18,605 86,566 51,307 126,917 33,283 (748 ) 604,643 Operating income $ 157,297 11,377 4,403 64,070 24,096 27,508 12,764 9 301,524 Identifiable assets at period end $ 2,611,417 192,370 108,985 727,724 376,283 863,840 319,627 (29,329 ) 5,170,917 Capital expenditures $ 9,299 198 101 296 839 1,548 10 - 12,291 Equity $ 1,628,893 35,825 42,670 221,519 124,387 182,515 164,665 (41,304 ) 2,359,170 For the three months ended September 30, 2023: Revenues $ 784,503 106,293 47,327 515,340 207,006 410,904 119,849 (1,221 ) 2,190,001 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1 $ 421,432 63,671 28,409 398,681 145,292 263,524 81,643 (541 ) 1,402,111 Salaries and other operating expenses2 $ 261,323 38,275 16,405 66,546 42,138 120,436 27,351 (653 ) 571,821 Operating income $ 101,748 4,347 2,513 50,113 19,576 26,944 10,855 (27 ) 216,069 Identifiable assets at period end $ 2,572,404 200,711 110,708 512,746 217,018 726,729 260,619 (22,814 ) 4,578,121 Capital expenditures $ 3,762 302 84 168 409 1,369 1,899 - 7,993 Equity $ 1,797,123 46,264 54,096 225,229 91,712 154,617 161,882 (39,449 ) 2,491,474 UNITED

STATES OTHER

NORTH

AMERICA LATIN

AMERICA NORTH

ASIA SOUTH

ASIA EUROPE MIDDLE

EAST,

AFRICA

AND

INDIA ELIMI-

NATIONS CONSOLI-

DATED For the nine months ended September 30, 2024: Revenues $ 2,385,392 331,837 151,787 2,096,709 960,970 1,241,432 481,600 (3,917 ) 7,645,810 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1 $ 1,270,981 199,710 88,077 1,702,401 757,167 796,205 353,839 (1,728 ) 5,166,652 Salaries and other operating expenses2 $ 772,835 102,684 49,920 224,588 135,303 363,718 92,099 (2,208 ) 1,738,939 Operating income $ 341,576 29,443 13,790 169,720 68,500 81,509 35,662 19 740,219 Identifiable assets at period end $ 2,611,417 192,370 108,985 727,724 376,283 863,840 319,627 (29,329 ) 5,170,917 Capital expenditures $ 17,775 2,172 383 933 2,938 4,860 1,354 30,415 Equity $ 1,628,893 35,825 42,670 221,519 124,387 182,515 164,665 (41,304 ) 2,359,170 For the nine months ended September 30, 2023: Revenues $ 2,535,945 326,398 151,994 1,607,788 631,001 1,386,284 386,524 (3,592 ) 7,022,342 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1 $ 1,387,511 201,984 90,139 1,238,996 437,392 924,592 261,482 (1,700 ) 4,540,396 Salaries and other operating expenses2 $ 785,282 108,892 52,172 205,976 132,984 373,004 85,003 (1,902 ) 1,741,411 Operating income $ 363,152 15,522 9,683 162,816 60,625 88,688 40,039 10 740,535 Identifiable assets at period end $ 2,572,404 200,711 110,708 512,746 217,018 726,729 260,619 (22,814 ) 4,578,121 Capital expenditures $ 15,829 932 360 1,110 744 6,688 2,937 - 28,600 Equity $ 1,797,123 46,264 54,096 225,229 91,712 154,617 161,882 (39,449 ) 2,491,474 1 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals Operating Expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. 2Salaries and other operating expenses totals Salaries and related, Rent and occupancy, Depreciation and amortization, Selling and promotion and Other as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

Contacts

Jeffrey S. Musser

President and Chief Executive Officer

(206) 674-3433

Bradley S. Powell

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(206) 674-3412

Geoffrey Buscher

Director - Investor Relations

(206) 892-4510