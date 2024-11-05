Anzeige
05.11.2024 18:02 Uhr
Lado Okhotnikov, CEO of Holiverse, Announced the Start of Alpha Testing of the New Platform - Metaverse Virtual Space

CEO of Holiverse, Lado Okhotnikov, announced the start of alpha testing of Metaverse Virtual Space and spoke about the key points

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / After the strategic rebranding of the Holiverse company, its founder and CEO Lado Okhotnikov announced the start of alpha testing of Metaverse Virtual Space (MVS). The first proactive users have access to the alpha version. Testers have already begun to explore the meta world, studying the new functions and capabilities of the metaverse.

As noted by the company, the main task at this stage is to evaluate the performance and usability of MVS. Feedback and suggestions from the test group participants will be analyzed and used in further updates.

Lado Okhotnikov, CEO of Holiverse, emphasized: "…We are making a new product in virtual reality. Therefore, if we talk about Holiverse as an ordinary metaverse, we diminish its potential… We want to combine virtual technologies and a holistic approach to life…".

Lado Okhotnikov also noted: "Holistics is about a holistic approach to life. In this case, the synergy of the body, soul, mind, and emotions is important. You can't just develop one thing, you need to look at the person or the situation as a whole. Because of this, we decided to link our products…".

Key points of the metaverse Holiverse ?lph?-testing

At the first stage of testing, only some of the locations were opened for participants to explore. Testers were given a small selection of avatars and items, and the avatar progression system was also limited.

The alpha version of the MVS meta-world is the earliest prototype of the metaverse, and it will differ in graphic design and functionality from the final version.

Technical support noted that now more attention is paid to the technical part: "… For now, the metaverse must withstand the influx of users, including peak hours. Then we can talk about expanding the functionality…".

Read more: Why and what should Holiverse users expect?

About Holiverse

Holiverse is a metaverse where all areas are closely connected and do not exist separately. In the desire to help people, the company is developing the concept of creating avatars based on DNA. Personalized programs based on human genes will help to take a different look at a healthy lifestyle.

Media Contact Details:

Dan Michael
Holiverse press center
press@holiverse.ai

For further insights into virtual spaces, readers are encouraged to explore this article. Holiverse Launched Alpha testing of Metaverse Virtual Space - MVS

SOURCE: Holiverse



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
