Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2024) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Norsul to implement immediate and develop future opportunities for maritime transport of high purity silica sands originating from the Belmonte Silica District.

Homerun is working with Norsul, and its established logistics for the maritime transport of high volume and tonnage products in the region. Norsul will serve as Homerun's strategic partner in evaluating current and future development of maritime logistics solutions for silica sand transport. The goal is to leverage existing infrastructure and optimize processes to maximize operational efficiency and explore potential logistics synergies to achieve economies of scale.

Under this collaboration, Norsul will endeavour to provide current and future services that:

Utilize its maritime logistics expertise to facilitate the transport of Homerun's silica sand cargoes between the ports of Ilhéus (BA) and Vitória (ES), under terms to be agreed upon by the parties;

Support the planning and coordination necessary to ensure smooth operations, including facilitating the acquisition of authorizations, as applicable, for operations at the specified ports;

Contribute to the identification of opportunities to enhance logistical efficiency, making use of available resources.

This Memorandum of Understanding is a key component of Phase 2 of Homerun's Business Plan Roadmap and aligns with the existing partnership with Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM) under the scope of a 40-year lease agreement. Securing Norsul as a strategic logistics partner strengthens Homerun's commitment to advancing a robust and competitive logistical operation for the Belmonte Silica project.

"Our partnership with Norsul will be essential for ensuring an efficient maritime transport solutions that meet Homerun's needs in a competitive manner, enabling us to consolidate our position in the global high purity silica sand market," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

About Companhia de Navegação Norsul (https://www.norsul.com)

Norsul is a Brazilian shipping and logistics integration company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, with 60 years of experience in coastal shipping within Brazil. A key player in the growth of Brazilian navigation since its founding, Norsul transported 16 million tons of solid bulk (such as cement, minerals, steel products, and other commodities) and liquid bulk (including hydrocarbons, derivatives, and biofuels) in 2023, generating revenue of BRL 1.5 billion during the period. The company operates a fleet of 20 owned vessels dedicated to coastal and long-haul shipping and maintains support bases in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, and Santa Catarina.

About Homerun Resources (https://homerunresources.com/)

Homerun is focused on the development of industrial materials and technologies that will contribute to meeting the world's clean energy and climate goals. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol HMR.

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228929

SOURCE: Homerun Resources Inc.