Uniper has told pv magazine that it has delayed its 2030 hydrogen investment target. Uniper has delayed its goal of investing €8 billion ($8. 7 billion) in green energy by 2030. It told pv magazine that three factors were behind the decision. "The slight delay in investing the €8 billion compared to August last year is not only that the hydrogen economy is progressing slower as expected. This is one point," said a spokesperson. "Next to this, energy prices have fallen and are expected to continue to do so for the coming years. And the regulatory framework conditions have developed more slowly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...