JinkoSolar, JA Solar, Longi, and Trina Solar reported significant revenue declines and net losses for the third quarter of 2024. JinkoSolar said its net profit hit CNY 14. 87 million ($2. 09 million) in the third quarter of 2024, down 99. 41% year on year , with revenue falling 22. 09% to CNY 24. 519 billion. Over the first nine months of the year, it posted total revenue of CNY 71. 77 billion, down 15. 66% year on year, and net profit of CNY 1. 215 billion. It shipped 73. 13 GW of PV products between January and September, including 67. 65 GW of modules, with n-type modules making up about 85% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...