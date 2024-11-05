Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
05.11.2024 18:26 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Consero Earns 6th Consecutive Austin Business Journal 'Fast 50' Recognition

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Consero Global, the pioneer in Finance as a Service (FaaS), is the 28th-fastest growing company in Central Texas in 2024, according to The Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list. This is the sixth consecutive year Consero has been recognized for the honor.

With a 20.9% compound annual growth rate since 2021, Consero has consistently stood out for its ability to drive revenue growth through various market cycles. Consero previously ranked #29 and #17 on the list in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

"We are incredibly gratified to be recognized as one of the top companies in our region by the Austin Business Journal," says David Sawatzky, CEO of Consero. "This is a testament to the value of the Consero model and our team's outstanding work to help our clients unlock growth through uncertain market and economic conditions."

In addition to their flagship Finance as a Service model, Sawatzky credits Consero's recent expansion of core offerings, including Flex Finance, Advisory Services, and FaaS for Nonprofits as key drivers of the firm's growth. "Whether by way of strategic acquisition or organic expansion, we're agnostic and relentless in finding the right opportunities to improve our model and provide our clients tailored solutions for their back office challenges," says Sawatzky.

"This recognition proves that we're on the right track on our mission to change how businesses achieve financial clarity." Sawatzky concluded, "The best is yet to come, and we're laser-focused on upgrading our tech capabilities, underpinned by AI and analytics, to pair with our strategic expertise."

The Fast 50 list comprises 50 privately held businesses headquartered in Austin with the highest compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have reported a minimum net revenue of over $1,000,000 in each fiscal year from 2021 to 2023.

About Consero

Founded in 2006, Consero disrupts how businesses build and maintain their finance and accounting functions. Consero's cloud-based platform delivers the financial clarity and efficiency needed to drive a business forward. Serving more than 350 clients and their portfolio companies, Consero, backed by BV Investment Partners, provides the technology, processes, and people in a fully managed solution to deliver precise financial visibility and improved operational scalability. Contact Consero for more information about gaining greater control of your financial operations. More info at www.conseroglobal.com.

Contact Information

Bridget Howard
VP of Marketing
bridget@conseroglobal.com
5122774443

SOURCE: Consero Global

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
