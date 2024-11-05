FLOKI Announces Dubai Takeover with WAFI Mall Campaign

FLOKI is thrilled to announce its latest marketing push, a four-week campaign at the iconic WAFI Mall in Dubai.

From November 8 to December 5, FLOKI's brand presence will light up 18 digital screens across one of Dubai's most renowned shopping destinations, marking a major part of our larger Dubai takeover initiative.

WAFI Mall draws an average daily foot traffic of approximately 19,500 visitors, providing FLOKI with the opportunity to reach a high volume of shoppers each day. The mall spans 2.5 million square feet, with 860,000 square feet dedicated to retail, housing over 300 diverse stores that blend international brands with unique local boutiques.

The 18 digital screens are strategically positioned throughout the mall, ensuring that FLOKI's campaign achieves maximum visibility. These screens are set in high-traffic areas and prominent locations within WAFI Mall, making FLOKI hard to miss for every shopper passing through.

About WAFI Mall

WAFI Mall, open since the early 1990s, holds a special place in Dubai's retail landscape as one of the city's first large shopping complexes. The mall's unique Egyptian theme sets it apart, with elaborate sphinx statues welcoming visitors at the entrance, pharaoh sculptures, and intricate stained-glass pyramids that adorn the mall's interiors. This decor transports visitors to a world inspired by ancient Egypt and is a major draw for locals and tourists alike.

WAFI Mall also hosts cultural events, exhibitions, and a light and sound show that further enhance the shopping experience. Notable family-friendly features include KidZania, making it a popular spot for visitors of all ages.

In addition to its shopping attractions, WAFI Mall offers an impressive array of dining and wellness options.

Popular dining spots include Italian café Biella, Indian eatery Asha's, and upscale wellness options such as Cleopatra's Spa and Pharaohs' Club. Adjacent to the mall is the five-star Raffles Dubai, known for its Egyptian-inspired architecture and award-winning afternoon tea at Raffles Salon. Other accommodation options nearby include Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Arabian Park Hotel, and Wafi Residence, ensuring a steady flow of high-profile guests and tourists to the area.

About Floki

Floki is the people's cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Focused on utility, community, philanthropy, and strategic marketing, Floki is working toward becoming the world's most recognized and used cryptocurrency. With over 490,000 holders globally, Floki has already established a strong brand presence. Learn more at floki.com.

