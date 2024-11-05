Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.11.2024 18:26 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLOKI Announces Dubai Takeover with WAFI Mall Campaign

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / FLOKI is thrilled to announce its latest marketing push, a four-week campaign at the iconic WAFI Mall in Dubai.

From November 8 to December 5, FLOKI's brand presence will light up 18 digital screens across one of Dubai's most renowned shopping destinations, marking a major part of our larger Dubai takeover initiative.

WAFI Mall draws an average daily foot traffic of approximately 19,500 visitors, providing FLOKI with the opportunity to reach a high volume of shoppers each day. The mall spans 2.5 million square feet, with 860,000 square feet dedicated to retail, housing over 300 diverse stores that blend international brands with unique local boutiques.

The 18 digital screens are strategically positioned throughout the mall, ensuring that FLOKI's campaign achieves maximum visibility. These screens are set in high-traffic areas and prominent locations within WAFI Mall, making FLOKI hard to miss for every shopper passing through.

About WAFI Mall
WAFI Mall, open since the early 1990s, holds a special place in Dubai's retail landscape as one of the city's first large shopping complexes. The mall's unique Egyptian theme sets it apart, with elaborate sphinx statues welcoming visitors at the entrance, pharaoh sculptures, and intricate stained-glass pyramids that adorn the mall's interiors. This decor transports visitors to a world inspired by ancient Egypt and is a major draw for locals and tourists alike.

WAFI Mall also hosts cultural events, exhibitions, and a light and sound show that further enhance the shopping experience. Notable family-friendly features include KidZania, making it a popular spot for visitors of all ages.

In addition to its shopping attractions, WAFI Mall offers an impressive array of dining and wellness options.

Popular dining spots include Italian café Biella, Indian eatery Asha's, and upscale wellness options such as Cleopatra's Spa and Pharaohs' Club. Adjacent to the mall is the five-star Raffles Dubai, known for its Egyptian-inspired architecture and award-winning afternoon tea at Raffles Salon. Other accommodation options nearby include Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Arabian Park Hotel, and Wafi Residence, ensuring a steady flow of high-profile guests and tourists to the area.

About Floki
Floki is the people's cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Focused on utility, community, philanthropy, and strategic marketing, Floki is working toward becoming the world's most recognized and used cryptocurrency. With over 490,000 holders globally, Floki has already established a strong brand presence. Learn more at floki.com.

Press Contact:

001 786-402-1064 Pr@floki.comhttps://floki.com/

SOURCE: FLOKI



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.