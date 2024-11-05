Funky Chef and Hanalei Souza Take on the Hospitality Industry's Outdated Uniform Standards

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / When line cook and influencer Hanalei Souza, known as @ladylinecook on Instagram, recently posted a video in her new fitted Tide jacket from Funky Chef, it struck a chord online. Garnering over 275,000 views and more than 500 comments, the video humorously highlights a common issue faced by female chefs: badly-fitting unisex chef jackets. This viral video has ignited a crucial conversation about the inadequacies of current industry standards in chef uniforms.

Viral Video

The Video Hanalei Souza made that's going viral

Breaking Down the Viral Video:

Hanalei's video starts with her confidently sporting her well-fitted Tide jacket, a piece from Funky Chef. She then humorously mimics the critics who often dismiss appearance with phrases like, "It's work, not a fashion show," a common remark many female chefs hear. The video takes a turn as she switches into her work-provided "small" chef jacket, which is comically oversized, highlighting both the lack of mobility and potential safety risks in a busy kitchen. Hanalei's exaggerated tugs and adjustments underline the very real issues posed by unisex designs.

In the final frame, she switches back to her Funky Chef jacket, contrasting the tailored and professional fit with the awkward bulk of the unisex design. It's a simple yet impactful reminder that chefs don't need to compromise comfort or safety for style.

A Conversation Ignited

The overwhelming response to Hanalei's video came from women chefs who shared similar frustrations. One commenter, @unbake_my_heart, expressed, "I'm pear-shaped with a small chest. Small and medium sizes won't close around my hips, but large is like a parachute. There's no solution other than a tailored jacket that they don't provide." Another commenter, @for_the_chefs, wrote, "People say it's not a fashion show, but feeling good about how you look at work matters. That jacket is fire!"

These comments reflect a broader issue: female chefs often struggle to find chef jackets that fit well, making them feel both uncomfortable and unacknowledged in the kitchen.

Addressing an Industry-Wide Issue

Hanalei's video touches on a persistent industry issue. Women chefs are frequently given jackets designed with men in mind, resulting in a poor fit and discomfort. The standard unisex design, marketed as inclusive, often fails to account for key differences in body types and comfort needs, impacting women's safety and mobility in high-pressure kitchen environments.

Funky Chef: Redefining the Chef Jacket

Funky Chef, founded by yacht chef Hannah Staddon, is leading the charge in creating chef jackets designed exclusively for women. "For too long, traditional companies treated women's jackets as an afterthought of men's designs," said Hannah. "Well, not anymore. We only make jackets for women, and we make them to our women's bodies."

Funky Chef jackets feature a shorter cut, waist ties, and zip-up fronts for a flattering and adjustable fit. They're available in classic colors as well as bold prints, combining functionality with flair. As Hannah points out, "Why should women settle for uncomfortable, oversized jackets? We're here to break that mold."

A Culture Shift in the Culinary Industry?

Hanalei's video isn't just a skit - it's a call to action. It challenges the unspoken norms of a male-dominated industry, urging the culinary world to reconsider its approach to uniforms. Women chefs have long faced challenges beyond uniforms, including biases and workplace dynamics. However, influencers like Hanalei and brands like Funky Chef are driving much-needed change, advocating for inclusivity, comfort, and confidence in the workplace.

With over 275,000 views and counting, Hanalei's message is resonating far and wide. The hope is that this conversation will inspire traditional chef jacket companies to rethink their designs and prioritize inclusivity. As women chefs demand better-fitting uniforms, the industry will need to adapt or risk falling behind.

In conclusion, Hanalei Souza's video is a powerful reminder that even small changes, like a properly fitted jacket, can significantly impact how women feel at work. To watch Hanalei's video, visit her Instagram profile at @ladylinecook. For more on Funky Chef's women-only chef jackets, visit their website at www.funkychef.co.

Contact Information

Hannah Staddon

Founder & CEO

pr@funkychef.co

9547023665

SOURCE: Funky Chef

View the original press release on newswire.com.