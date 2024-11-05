Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2024) - In a decisive move to strengthen its token economy and foster community engagement, Zeebu, a decentralized B2B settlement platform, has announced the completion of its fourth quarterly token burn, permanently eliminating over 251 million ZBU tokens from circulation. This burn reflects Zeebu's commitment to creating a deflationary token model designed to drive long-term growth. The latest initiative is also complemented by an exclusive ZBU Airdrop, aimed at inviting community participation in Zeebu's journey to revolutionize B2B payments in the telecom sector and beyond.





Launched in 2023, Zeebu has been instrumental in transforming telecom payment systems, using blockchain to enhance transparency and streamline operations. With the launch of the ZBU Protocol, the decentralized settlement platform takes another step toward building a decentralized, distributed, and community-focused network designed to foster growth and shared value.

Token Burn to Drive Sustainable Growth

This quarter's token burn was executed under Zeebu's Phoenix Protocol, which automatically determines the burn amount based on transaction volume and token consumption. By strategically reducing the circulating supply of ZBU, Zeebu aims to reinforce the token's role as a trusted settlement medium, supporting a balanced and sustainable ecosystem that grows alongside platform adoption.

Burn Highlights:

Total ZBU Burned: 251,695,770.74

251,695,770.74 Transaction ID: View on Etherscan

"We are excited to announce the successful completion of our fourth quarterly burn event," said Raj Brahmbhatt, CEO of Zeebu. "Each burn event strengthens our tokenomics and underscores our commitment to a sustainable token economy. As we approach the next chapter in our journey with the launch of the ZBU Protocol, we're unlocking greater scale, liquidity, and community participation. Looking ahead, the Phoenix Protocol and quarterly burns will remain crucial as we continue to build a robust and community-centered B2B payment network."

ZBU Airdrop: Community Participation through empowertheprotocol

To further engage its community, Zeebu has launched the ZBU Airdrop, offering 60 million ZBU tokens to early supporters and ecosystem participants. The airdrop is part of Zeebu's empowertheprotocol initiative, a movement that invites the community to become active contributors to the platform's evolution. By participating in the airdrop, users can gain exclusive benefits and play a key role in shaping Zeebu's decentralized B2B payment infrastructure.

The waitlist for the ZBU Protocol is currently open, inviting early supporters and participants to secure their spot in Zeebu's expanding ecosystem. Interested users have until November 15, 2024, to join the waitlist and be part of this decentralized B2B settlement network.

Season 1 of the ZBU Airdrop is set to begin on November 16, 2024, and will continue until either March 31, 2025, or until the protocol reaches $1 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL), whichever comes first.

With empowertheprotocol, Zeebu envisions a community-led ecosystem where stakeholders help build a new standard for B2B settlements. This initiative reflects Zeebu's commitment to an inclusive approach, ensuring that each participant plays an integral part in the platform's growth and direction.

The ZBU Protocol: Pioneering Decentralized B2B Payments for Telecom

Zeebu's ZBU Protocol is redefining how transactions are handled in the telecom industry by creating a liquidity-optimized, decentralized payment infrastructure. The ZBU Protocol is fundamentally transforming the way telecom giants manage cross-border payments and settlements. This innovation provides a scalable solution for telecom providers seeking to serve retail markets efficiently, without the limitations and high costs associated with traditional payment methods.

"Zeebu is committed to empowering our community to actively participate in this transformation," said Keshav Pandya, COO of Zeebu. "The launch of the empowertheprotocol campaign is a significant step toward providing our community and stakeholders with access to exclusive opportunities, empowering them to play an active role in shaping Zeebu's growing decentralized ecosystem."

A New Chapter for B2B Settlements with Community-Driven Growth

With over $4.4 billion in transaction volume processed and a network of 135+ institutional partners, Zeebu has positioned itself as a pivotal player in the blockchain-based B2B payments landscape. Over the next 12 months, Zeebu aims to scale up to $14 billion in transaction volume, activating 300 on-chain clearing houses to build a global, decentralized payment network.

This growth plan is deeply connected to community involvement. By participating in the empowertheprotocol initiative, users are directly supporting Zeebu's expansion, as the company builds a comprehensive infrastructure designed to streamline payments for businesses worldwide. To learn more about the initiative, read here.

About Zeebu

Zeebu is a decentralized platform revolutionizing B2B settlements, beginning with the telecom industry. Leveraging blockchain technology, Zeebu offers a transparent, cost-efficient solution for cross-border payments, enabling businesses to bypass traditional intermediaries. With a commitment to sustainable tokenomics and community-driven growth, Zeebu is shaping the future of B2B payments.

For more information about Zeebu's developments, ZBU Airdrop, and ZBU Protocol, visit https://zeebu.fi and follow Zeebu on social media for real-time updates.

