Sensiba LLP Announces Greenly Partnership

Sensiba LLP, a Top 75 U.S.-based accounting and business consulting firm, announced today a partnership with pioneering carbon accounting platform Greenly.

This collaboration merges Greenly's powerful carbon footprint analysis capabilities with Sensiba's ESG reporting and GHG assessment services, creating a comprehensive solution to help businesses effectively identify and navigate risks and opportunities.

Leveraging Greenly's data and insights, Sensiba will work with clients to uncover climate risks, develop actionable mitigation plans, embed ESG principles into their core business strategies, and maximize returns on sustainability initiatives. With ESG considerations increasingly critical as vendors, consumers, and investors make decisions, Sensiba's approach positions clients for success amid evolving stakeholder demands.

Clients will gain the tools and guidance needed to stay relevant in today's market and meet evolving regulatory requirements and reporting standards, including the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), California climate regulations, and others.

"We're pleased to partner with Greenly to support clients with detailed carbon footprint assessments that provide the foundation for decisive corporate climate action. Greenly's platform will equip our clients to prioritize their most impactful emissions reduction opportunities while ensuring regulatory compliance, sound corporate governance, and positive stakeholder relationship management," said Sensiba Partner Karen Burns. "As B Corps, Sensiba and Greenly share a commitment to social and environmental governance that supports our clients and communities."

About Greenly

Founded in October 2019 by Alexis Normand (CEO, former VP of Healthcare at Withings, HEC, Sciences Po, formerly at the Boston offices of Withings and Techstars), Mathieu Vergeville (CTO, X-Telecom, former data scientist at Withings) and Arnaud Delubac (CMO, Essec-Centrale, INSEE, formerly in charge of digital communication in the office of the French Prime Minister), Offspend SAS launched Greenly in January 2020 as the world's first carbon accounting platform that specializes in providing unique software solutions for businesses to effectively measure, reduce, and cost-effectively offset their carbon footprint.

Greenly's platform is accessible to companies of all sizes across all industries, even those with multiple entities, and offers a range of services focused on ESG compliance, such as Carbon Footprint, Life Cycle Assessments, CSRD Reporting, Decarbonization Strategy Building, and Sustainable Procurement.

With more than 2,500 customers around the globe, Greenly's mission is to help companies in their sustainable journey.

About Sensiba

Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. A top-75 U.S. firm, we're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. As an independent member of Morison Global, we support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

