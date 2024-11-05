Gnosis Gathers Vitalik and Other Industry Heavyweights for Blockchain's Biggest Debates at Inaugural DevConflict

Featuring seven matchups over two days, DevConflict will facilitate discussions on some of the industry's biggest questions and divides.

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gnosis , the architects of the fully EVM-compatible Layer-1 Gnosis Chain , today announces the launch of DevConflict , a credibly neutral forum ahead of Devcon aimed at finding a resolution to the biggest divides and questions in Web3. Taking place from the 9th to the 10th of November in Bangkok, DevConflict will be hosted at the Siam Society Under Royal Patronage , a short walk from the main Devcon venue, the National Convention Centre.

Martin Köppelmann co-founder of Gnosis said: "Devconflict stands as the premier arena for Ethereum's most crucial discussions. Whether it's shaping the future of staking, solving blockspace scalability, or strategizing the onboarding of the next billion users, we offer a neutral platform for the community to address these core challenges directly. We're proud to host Ethereum's leading minds as they drive these essential conversations, and look forward to fostering dynamic debates that will help chart our collective path forward."

Featuring seven matchups, DevConflict brings together industry heavyweights in an environment where speakers and attendees engage in in-depth discussions on critical topics. Bucking a trend of pay-to-present conferences, DevConflict is designed to bring speakers outside of their comfort zone and share real substance.

Each 60 minute debate (listed below) covers a core question in the Ethereumverse and will feature candid Q&As. Additionally, by voting on which contender wins the debate, audience members directly contribute to the shaping of the industry's future:

Gnosis: L1 vs L2 - Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum Foundation) and Martin Köppelmann (Gnosis) Layer 1 vs Layer 2: Evaluating Gnosis Chain's Potential Network Evolution Moderated by Bartek Kiepuszewski (L2BEAT)

- Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum Foundation) and Martin Köppelmann (Gnosis) Vanilla Staking vs Liquid Staking - Nixo (EthStaker) and Dmitry Gusakov (Lido) Two faces of staking: Vanilla and Liquid Approaches Moderated by Brian Crain (Chorus One)

- Nixo (EthStaker) and Dmitry Gusakov (Lido) Protocol Ossification vs Agility - Odysseus (Phylax Systems) and Toghrul Maharramov (Scroll) Immutable Foundations vs. Adaptive Evolution: The Future of Blockchain Protocols Moderated by Sebastian Bürgel (Gnosis)

- Odysseus (Phylax Systems) and Toghrul Maharramov (Scroll) Onboard the Next 1B vs the Next 1M - Remco Bloemen (Worldcoin) and Vadim Koleoshkin (Zerion) Onboarding the next 1 billion, or onboarding the next 1 million? Should Blockchain Compromise Ideals for Mass Adoption? Moderated by Kartik Talwarn (ETH Global)

- Remco Bloemen (Worldcoin) and Vadim Koleoshkin (Zerion) Local Apps vs Cloud Service - Andreas Tsamados (Fileverse) and Michelle Mosh (Protocol Labs) Control or Convenience: The Clash Between Local Apps and Cloud Services in the Future of Blockchain Moderated by Lefteris Karapetsas (Rotki)

- Andreas Tsamados (Fileverse) and Michelle Mosh (Protocol Labs) Larger Blockspace vs Low-Spec Device Compatibility - Nick Dodson (Fuel Labs) and Toni Wahrstätter (Ethereum Foundation) Ethereum's Crossroads: Maximize Capacity or Prioritize Participation? Moderated by Pol Lanski (DappNode)

- Nick Dodson (Fuel Labs) and Toni Wahrstätter (Ethereum Foundation) Should MEV be Tackled at the Application Layer or Protocol Level? - Felix Leupold (CoW Swap) and Tomasz Stanczak (Nethermind) MEV Mitigation: Protocol-Level Solutions vs. Application-Layer Approaches Moderated by GregTheGreek.eth (Chainsafe)

- Felix Leupold (CoW Swap) and Tomasz Stanczak (Nethermind)

Beyond voting on the outcome of key debates, Devconflict launches together with a predictions market focused key questions to be discussed at the event. Hosted on Presagio, attendees can take stake on questions including "Will more than 50% of Ethereum transactions be processed on Layer 2 solutions by the end of 2026?" and "Will a major blockchain protocol (Bitcoin, Ethereum, or others in the top 5 by market cap per DefiLlama) announce a permanent freeze on feature upgrades by 2026?"

DevConflict comes on the back of the successful run of Gnosis' annual flagship event, DappCon in May 2024 which gathered over 900 builders to discuss the latest trends in the Ethereum ecosystem.

General tickets for DevConflict are available and can be purchased here .

About Gnosis

Gnosis is building open applications and infrastructure for the new economy. The Gnosis ecosystem is underpinned by Gnosis Chain, a secure, resilient, and decentralized blockchain that extends Ethereum with lower transaction costs. Gnosis Studios is a product incubator focused on payments, identity, and internet freedom, while GnosisVC is an early-stage investor in projects focused on decentralized infrastructure, real-world assets, and financial rails.

