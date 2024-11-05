Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
WKN: A14QR6 | ISIN: US13765D1090
05.11.2024
CannapharmaRx to Complete Additional Shipment in November

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD), a future leader in cutting-edge, highly efficient cannabis production, is pleased to announce continued progress at its Cremona, Alberta facility, where cannabis cultivation remains on track according to the company's annual plan. Following the resignation of CEO Dean Medwid in early September, the company has been able to maintain uninterrupted operations while fulfilling and delivering its orders.

Recent Shipments to Israel
CannaPharmaRx has completed two shipments of its products to purchasers in Israel. A third shipment of approximately 300 kg is currently in the final stages of preparation and is expected to be dispatched in the near term. The average price for the third shipment is projected at CAD 2.10 per gram, with final pricing based on batch quality and THC results.

Additionally, an order for a shipment of 250 kg of company product to Israel has been received and is scheduled for delivery during the current quarter.
The company anticipates a regular cadence of orders and shipments during 2025 resulting in significant revenue growth next year.

Following the successful launch of the company's products in Israel, CannaPharmaRx is in preliminary discussions with companies in Europe and elsewhere internationally to increase the distribution of our products and to establish a global presence.

Contact:

Company: CannapharmaRx

Name: Constanitne Nkafu

Website: https://cannapharmarx.com

Phone: 403-637-0420

Mail: info@cannapharmarx.com

SOURCE: CannaPharmaRx



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
