Jiffy Junk Revolutionizes Junk Removal With Groundbreaking Financing Options

With Jiffy Junk's new financing option, eligible customers can get projects financed for up to $25,000. The application is quick and easy, taking just about a minute, and checking your options won't affect your credit score. Terms range from 3 to 60 months, with APRs starting at 0% depending on credit. Additionally, there are no hidden fees or added interest surprises.

Robert Palumbo, Founder and Managing Partner of Jiffy Junk states, "Our mission at Jiffy Junk has always been to make our services available to everyone and with this new financing option available, it makes that even easier. We're excited about offering this flexibility so that residents and businesses can take on important cleanouts or specialized jobs on terms that work within their budget."

Highlights of Jiffy Junk's Flexible Financing:

Finance up to $25,000 with options that fit your needs.

Terms from 3 to 60 months

APRs range from 0% to 35.9%, depending on your credit

Easily pre-qualify in minutes, with no impact on your credit score

Clear, upfront pricing: no hidden fees or surprises

For example, a $1,200 project can be split into easy payments of $104.89 per month for 12 months at an 8.9% APR. Or, it could be paid off in 3 months with $400 monthly payments at 0% APR. With flexible options like these, there's a plan to fit just about any budget.

To learn more about Jiffy Junk's financing options or to get prequalified, visit www.jiffyjunk.com or call 844-543-3966 today.

About Jiffy Junk

Since 2014, Jiffy Junk has led the way in providing professional, eco-friendly junk removal services for homes and businesses across the U.S. With our White Glove Treatment, we focus on making customers happy while prioritizing sustainability through our extensive recycling and donation efforts.

