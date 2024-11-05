Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2024
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
ACCESSWIRE
05.11.2024 20:26 Uhr
Jiffy Junk Revolutionizes Junk Removal With Groundbreaking Financing Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Jiffy Junk, a trusted name in eco-friendly junk removal, is thrilled to introduce a new financing option that makes managing projects easier and more affordable. Customers can now spread payments out over time. With this, it makes it simpler than ever to tackle even large-scale junk removal jobs without worrying about the initial upfront costs.

Jiffy Junk

Jiffy Junk
Junk Removal Franchise



With Jiffy Junk's new financing option, eligible customers can get projects financed for up to $25,000. The application is quick and easy, taking just about a minute, and checking your options won't affect your credit score. Terms range from 3 to 60 months, with APRs starting at 0% depending on credit. Additionally, there are no hidden fees or added interest surprises.

Robert Palumbo, Founder and Managing Partner of Jiffy Junk states, "Our mission at Jiffy Junk has always been to make our services available to everyone and with this new financing option available, it makes that even easier. We're excited about offering this flexibility so that residents and businesses can take on important cleanouts or specialized jobs on terms that work within their budget."

Highlights of Jiffy Junk's Flexible Financing:

  • Finance up to $25,000 with options that fit your needs.

  • Terms from 3 to 60 months

  • APRs range from 0% to 35.9%, depending on your credit

  • Easily pre-qualify in minutes, with no impact on your credit score

  • Clear, upfront pricing: no hidden fees or surprises

For example, a $1,200 project can be split into easy payments of $104.89 per month for 12 months at an 8.9% APR. Or, it could be paid off in 3 months with $400 monthly payments at 0% APR. With flexible options like these, there's a plan to fit just about any budget.

To learn more about Jiffy Junk's financing options or to get prequalified, visit www.jiffyjunk.com or call 844-543-3966 today.

About Jiffy Junk

Since 2014, Jiffy Junk has led the way in providing professional, eco-friendly junk removal services for homes and businesses across the U.S. With our White Glove Treatment, we focus on making customers happy while prioritizing sustainability through our extensive recycling and donation efforts.

Contact Information

Adam Butler
Member
adam@jiffyjunk.com
844-543-3966 x501

SOURCE: Jiffy Junk Franchising LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
