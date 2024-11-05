Anzeige
05.11.2024 20:26 Uhr
With Identity Theft on the Rise, Petroff Amshen LLP is Providing Priority Legal Support for Victims in New York

With identity theft on the rise, effective legal strategies are crucial for those affected. Petroff Amshen LLP is dedicated to reclaiming the financial security of its clients. Their comprehensive legal support helps New Yorkers navigate the complexities of identity theft with confidence.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Identity theft has emerged as a crucial concern for residents of New York. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported a staggering 5.7 million fraud cases in 2024. Among those, 1.4 million incidents were specifically classified as identity theft. Those dealing with it often feel overwhelmed and unsure how to address it effectively after they have been victimized.

In 2023, nearly one-third of Americans reported experiencing some form of identity theft during their lifetime, resulting in a median financial loss of approximately $500. However, the situation in New York is particularly alarming, as the State has witnessed a significant surge in identity theft incidents. In 2024 alone, cybercrime-related losses nationwide reached a staggering $10.2 billion, highlighting the urgent need for effective solutions to protect yourself from becoming a victim.

Common Forms of Identity Theft in New York

Credit card fraud is one of the most prevalent forms of identity theft in New York, causing substantial financial losses for unsuspecting victims. When criminals open credit cards in someone else's name, it can severely damage credit scores, lead to higher interest rates, and create obstacles in securing loans.

Bank and loan fraud pose additional threats. These fraudulent activities involve opening unauthorized accounts or loans in unknowing victims' names, leaving them financially vulnerable and with damaged credit histories.

Petroff Amshen LLP's Comprehensive Approach

Recognizing the complexities of identity theft, Petroff Amshen LLP provides unwavering support to help New Yorkers navigate their recovery from these challenging situations. The firm's experienced attorneys leverage extensive knowledge of identity theft cases, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, and courtroom experience to address these complexities confidently.

Petroff Amshen LLP goes beyond simply resolving cases: their goal is to restore peace of mind and ensure lasting financial protection and compensation for their clients.

Empowering New Yorkers to Regain Control

Petroff Amshen LLP firmly believes that identity theft is not merely a financial problem; it has far-reaching consequences and take years to fully resolve. Our mission is to empower New Yorkers with effective legal strategies that restore their sense of security, as well as ensuring reparations are paid.

As identity theft cases continue to rise in New York, we want to assure residents that there are paths to recovery. Petroff Amshen LLP stands ready to protect New Yorkers' rights and financial health amidst this alarming trend. Our aggressive approach, informed by protective laws and legal experience, offer clarity and support during these challenging times.

Contact Information

Gabriel Botero
Media Relations
media@petroffamshen.com
(718) 336-4200

SOURCE: Petroff Amshen LLP

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
