GOSH Enterprises Renews With ArrowStream, Unlocking New Supply Chain Efficiencies for 930+ Restaurant Locations

ArrowStream Powers GOSH Enterprises' Growth with Supply Chain Optimization and Cost Recovery

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading provider of end-to-end supply chain management software for the foodservice industry, is excited to announce the renewal of its partnership with GOSH Enterprises ("GOSH"), the rapidly growing company that oversees a family of dynamic restaurant brands including Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings, BIBIBOP Asian Grill, and Lennys Grill and Subs.

Since the start of their collaboration, ArrowStream's innovative supply chain software has empowered GOSH to streamline their operations, optimize profitability, and mitigate supply chain risks across their extensive network of 930+ restaurant locations. ArrowStream's platform helps GOSH manage spend, reduce overcharges, and enhance visibility across their suppliers and distributors.

"With multiple brands across hundreds of locations, forecasting and budgeting can be incredibly challenging. Since partnering with ArrowStream, we've been able to consolidate spend, which has had a significant impact on our bottom line," said Glenn Douglas, Vice President of Supply Chain at GOSH Enterprises. "We use ArrowStream weekly to monitor the spend impact on our top 100 items, which has been invaluable for driving efficiency. We're eager to see how our partnership with ArrowStream continues to elevate our supply chain."

In addition to helping streamline procurement, ArrowStream's audit reporting has enabled GOSH to recover between $2,000 and $7,000 per month in overcharges, working toward their goal of eliminating pricing discrepancies. This level of visibility has been crucial for optimizing financial performance and enhancing operational precision across their restaurant brands.

Michelle Clark, Sr. Director of Account Management at ArrowStream, expressed her enthusiasm about the renewal: "GOSH has been an incredible partner, and we are thrilled to continue working with them. With ArrowStream, they no longer need to track down dated emails or scattered documents across various systems. Our platform allows GOSH to communicate and collaborate with their partners seamlessly, saving them time on operations and allowing them to focus on cultivating impressive growth across their brands. We're proud to play a major role in their continued success."

As GOSH continues to expand, their partnership with ArrowStream remains a key component of their strategy to drive operational excellence, manage supply chain complexity, and optimize costs. From streamlining routine contract management duties and identifying new suppliers, as well as addressing more complex issues, ArrowStream supports all types of foodservice operations with supply chain optimization. For this reason, businesses such as Golden Chick, Go To Foods, Carl's Jr., and others use ArrowStream to improve collaborations, safeguard supplies, and make better purchasing decisions.

About ArrowStream

ArrowStream is the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, with over 1,300 distribution locations, 9,000 manufacturers, and 300 leading brands across 120,000 restaurant locations. ArrowStream provides unparalleled levels of transparency, control, and actionable insight to mitigate risks, streamline operations, protect the brand, and optimize profitability.

