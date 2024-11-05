Keystone Private Wealth Expands Advisory Team With the Addition of Industry Expert Joe Sanchez

Bringing a wealth of experience and a planning-based approach, Sanchez will strengthen Keystone's mission of delivering tailored financial strategies.

PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / We are excited to welcome Joe Sanchez to Keystone Private Wealth (KPW) as an Investment Advisor Representative. With over 20 years of financial experience, Joe brings a wealth of knowledge and practical insight that will further enhance the personalized service and strategic financial solutions KPW offers its clients. His extensive career has shaped a deep understanding of financial markets, making him a valuable resource for both his clients and ours at Keystone.



Joe Sanchez

Keystone Private Wealth

A native of Southern California, Joe began his career in financial services in Austin, Texas, in 2004. In 2011, he returned to Palm Desert, CA, where he held leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase and First Republic Bank. These roles gave him the opportunity to develop strong client relationships and address complex financial needs-skills that align perfectly with KPW's wealth management philosophy.

Mark Thatcher, a partner at Keystone, shared his thoughts on Joe joining the team: "When speaking with Joe, his ability to help clients is self-evident. His deep understanding of financial markets, combined with his planning-based approach, makes him an ideal fit. Working alongside the advisors at Keystone, his expertise creates a powerful combination that will help both his clients and ours achieve their financial goals."

Joe also shared why he chose to join KPW: "I had several options when considering where to take the next step in my career, but I chose Keystone Private Wealth because of their forward-thinking approach to helping clients. Their embrace of state-of-the-art software solutions, including some developed by their sister company, Cornerstone, truly sets them apart. Additionally, I'm excited to be part of KPW's growth."

Outside of the office, Joe enjoys spending time with his wife, Crystal, and their three children: Ashley, Salvador, and Isabella. He is also actively involved in his local church, reflecting his commitment to both family and community.

Keystone Private Wealth helps clients achieve their financial goals by offering comprehensive retirement planning, financial planning, and investment management solutions combined with a high level of client support. With over $600 million in assets under management, Keystone brings expertise in navigating complex financial environments, driven by a commitment to personalized client strategies and a mission to deliver top-tier financial management services.

For more information or to contact Joe, please visit www.keystoneprivatewealth.com or reach out directly via the contact details below.

Contact Information:

Joe Sanchez

(760) 818-7495

Joe@KeystonePW.com

Mark Thatcher

CRPC®, Senior Financial Advisor

mark@keystonepw.com

+1 (760) 289-0111

SOURCE: Keystone Private Wealth

View the original press release on newswire.com.