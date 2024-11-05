Winters & Yonker Personal Injury Lawyers: Winters & Yonker Announce the 2024 Holiday Give Back Program to Alleviate Hunger in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Winters & Yonker Personal Injury Lawyers, a leading personal injury law firm in Florida, is thrilled to announce their annual Holiday Give Back program for 2024. This initiative aims to support families in need during the Thanksgiving season by distributing 1,000 bags filled with non-perishable food items to residents across Tampa Bay. The program stands as a beacon of community support and philanthropy, ensuring that no one goes hungry this holiday season.

Winters & Yonker Personal Injury Lawyers - Personal Injury Lawyers in Tampa Holiday Give Back Event

Event Details:

Dates: November 21 & 22, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days

Location: Drive-through pickup at 601 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

No registration is required for attending the event, allowing any resident in need to collect a food bag. These bags will include 10 popular holiday side dishes, ensuring families experience the warmth and joy associated with Thanksgiving meals.

The Holiday Give Back initiative builds on a tradition of community service established by Winters & Yonker, including their successful 2019 event that saw over 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys distributed. This continuing effort underscores the firm's commitment to addressing food insecurity and supporting local families, both through charitable activities and vigorous legal representation.

Winters & Yonker invite partners, clients, and community members to participate in this noble cause and help spread the word. Whether helping as volunteers or supporting the drive, every effort contributes to fostering a stronger, more united community.

For further information, questions, or involvement opportunities, individuals can reach out to Winters & Yonker at (813) 223-6200 or visit their website at https://www.wintersandyonker.com/

Join Winters & Yonker Personal Injury Lawyers in making this Thanksgiving a memorable one for families in need. Together, we can create a season of hope and generosity.

