Fortitude Gold Corp: Fortitude Gold Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Fortitude Gold Corporation (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, including $10.2 million net sales, $2.7 million exploration expense, $2.9 million cash dividends to shareholders, $4.8 million mine gross profit, $946 thousand net income, or $0.04 per share, and a cash balance of $30.3 million at quarter end. The Company confirmed its previously announced preliminary 2024 third quarter production of 4,220 gold ounces as it awaits permit approval to build its second mine, its County Line project. The Company did successfully receive permit approvals to mine deeper in the Pearl zone of the Isabella Pearl pit during the closing weeks of the third quarter of 2024. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A. offering investors exposure to both gold production and dividend yield.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights

$10.2 million net sales

$30.3 million cash balance at September 30, 2024

4,220 gold ounces produced

$41.5 million working capital at September 30, 2024

$4.8 million mine gross profit

$2.7 million exploration expenditures

$906 total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold*

$990 per ounce total all-in sustaining cost*

$2.9 million dividends paid

$2.0 million gold and silver bullion at September 30, 2024

* The calculation of our cash cost and all-in sustaining cost per ounce contained in this press release is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see "Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations" contained in the Company's recently filed Form 10-K for a complete discussion and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

Fortitude Gold sold 4,199 gold ounces at a total cash cost of $906 per ounce (after by-product credits) and an all-in-sustaining-cost per ounce of $990. Realized metal prices during the quarter averaged $2,441 per ounce gold(1). While the Company produced 4,220 ounces of gold during the quarter, the 2024 annual production outlook was previously deferred as the Company awaits permits from regulatory agencies to expand mine operations with permit approval to build its second mine, its County Line project.

"The third quarter of 2024 was successful on numerous fronts for Fortitude despite continued permitting delays," stated Mr. Jason Reid, CEO and President of Fortitude Gold. "We are hopeful that under a different federal administration than the current one, its agencies will become fully staffed and our future permits approved on a timelier basis. The Company remains in a strong financial position as we await permits to begin mine construction of our County Line project, our next targeted mine build."

The following Sales Statistics table summarize certain information about our operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Metal sold Gold (ozs.) 4,199 11,042 12,292 32,173 Silver (ozs.) 11,380 24,694 48,052 55,638 Average metal prices realized (1) Gold ($per oz.) 2,441 1,931 2,288 1,934 Silver ($per oz.) 29.07 23.54 26.57 23.51 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 4,199 11,042 12,292 32,173 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 136 301 558 676 4,335 11,343 12,850 32,849 Total cash cost before by-product credits per gold ounce sold $ 985 $ 600 $ 889 $ 564 Total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold $ 906 $ 547 $ 785 $ 523 Total all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold $ 990 $ 651 $ 929 $ 633

(1) Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices when they are settled. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the market average metal prices in most cases.

The following Production Statistics table summarize certain information about our operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Ore mined Ore (tonnes) 149,259 110,456 336,025 329,765 Gold grade (g/t) 0.66 2.04 0.62 3.07 Low-grade stockpile Ore (tonnes) - - - 2,118 Gold grade (g/t) - - - 0.46 Waste (tonnes) 208,176 434,571 1,008,173 965,312 Metal production (before payable metal deductions)(1) Gold (ozs.) 4,220 11,122 12,353 32,293 Silver (ozs.) 11,488 25,012 48,781 56,272

(1) The difference between what we report as "metal production" and "metal sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the doré we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes incidental to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in doré produced and sold.

See Accompanying Tables

The following information summarizes the results of operations for Fortitude Gold Corporation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, its financial condition at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, and its cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. The summary data as of September 30, 2024 and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 is unaudited; the summary data as of December 31, 2023 is derived from our audited financial statements contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, but do not include the footnotes and other information that is included in the complete financial statements. Readers are urged to review the Company's Form 10-K in its entirety, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The calculation of its cash cost before by-product credits per gold ounce sold, total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold and total all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold contained in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations" contained in the Company's most recent Form 10-K for a complete discussion and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

FORTITUDE GOLD CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,316 $ 48,678 Gold and silver rounds/bullion 1,960 1,532 Accounts receivable - 42 Inventories 11,974 23,848 Prepaid taxes 387 355 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 805 811 Total current assets 45,442 75,266 Property, plant and mine development, net 26,815 25,365 Operating lease assets, net - 631 Deferred tax assets 3,338 2,860 Leach pad inventories 51,164 30,533 Other non-current assets 386 344 Total assets $ 127,145 $ 134,999 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,832 $ 3,881 Operating lease liabilities, current - 631 Mining taxes payable 376 2,309 Other current liabilities 703 1,133 Total current liabilities 3,911 7,954 Asset retirement obligations 9,798 6,500 Total liabilities 13,709 14,454 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized and nil outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock - $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized and 24,173,209 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 24,084,542 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 242 241 Additional paid-in capital 104,801 104,020 Retained earnings 8,393 16,284 Total shareholders' equity 113,436 120,545 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 127,145 $ 134,999

FORTITUDE GOLD CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales, net $ 10,229 $ 21,268 $ 27,964 $ 62,027 Mine cost of sales: Production costs 3,784 5,992 9,491 16,665 Depreciation and amortization 1,597 3,349 4,535 9,733 Reclamation and remediation 69 91 176 231 Total mine cost of sales 5,450 9,432 14,202 26,629 Mine gross profit 4,779 11,836 13,762 35,398 Costs and expenses: General and administrative expenses 1,739 1,335 4,150 3,481 Exploration expenses 2,731 3,833 10,621 13,582 Other (income), net (520 ) (491 ) (1,680 ) (1,252 ) Total costs and expenses 3,950 4,677 13,091 15,811 Income before income and mining taxes 829 7,159 671 19,587 Mining and income tax (benefit) expense (117 ) 1,437 (135 ) 3,893 Net income $ 946 $ 5,722 $ 806 $ 15,694 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.24 $ 0.03 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.24 $ 0.03 $ 0.65 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,173,209 24,084,542 24,156,816 24,077,772 Diluted 24,261,954 24,212,436 24,242,708 24,217,420

FORTITUDE GOLD CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 806 $ 15,694 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,668 9,804 Stock-based compensation 705 171 Deferred taxes (478 ) (607 ) Reclamation and remediation accretion 176 231 Reclamation payments (83 ) - Unrealized (gain) loss on gold and silver rounds/bullion (428 ) 33 Other operating adjustments - (55 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 42 - Inventories (8,434 ) (3,016 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6 (292 ) Other non-current assets (42 ) (19 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (1,407 ) 347 Income and mining taxes payable (1,965 ) 325 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (6,434 ) 22,616 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (3,305 ) (5,047 ) Purchase of gold and silver rounds/bullion - (978 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,305 ) (6,025 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (8,697 ) (9,631 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 77 60 Repayment of loans payable (3 ) (30 ) Repayment of capital leases - (9 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,623 ) (9,610 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (18,362 ) 6,981 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 48,678 45,054 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 30,316 $ 52,035 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Income and mining taxes paid $ 2,309 $ 4,174 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Change in capital expenditures in accounts payable $ (69 ) $ 15 Change in estimate for asset retirement costs $ 2,937 $ -

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free and distribute substantial dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of seven high-grade gold properties located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt and an eighth high-grade gold property in west central Nevada. The Isabella Pearl gold mine, located on the Isabella Pearl mineralized trend, is currently in production. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release.

Contact:

Greg Patterson

719-717-9825

greg.patterson@fortitudegold.com

www.Fortitudegold.com

SOURCE: Fortitude Gold

View the original press release on accesswire.com