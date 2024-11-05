Assist America, Inc. Announces New Head of Distribution

Drew Bambrick is set to bring the company to new heights.

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Assist America, Inc. announced today the appointment of Drew Bambrick to the newly created role of Head of Distribution. Bambrick brings over 15 years of experience in multinational insurance, along with a deep background in travel risk management, product innovation, and distribution strategy.

Drew Bambrick, Head of Distribution

"Drew brings a wealth of industry experience to Assist America and is well-positioned to lead our distribution efforts as we approach the 35th Anniversary of our company. He is an excellent addition to our leadership team. I am excited to see Drew embrace a key position in our organization," said Brian Mulligan, President and CEO of Assist America, Inc.

Mr. Bambrick will spearhead Assist America's domestic growth efforts and presence in the market. He will also play a key role in supporting general marketing and product development initiatives to elevate the brand. Assist America is excited to welcome Mr. Bambrick to the team as it continues to strengthen its leadership and advance its goal of offering exemplary travel assistance benefits to clients around the world.

