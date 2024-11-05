ASSEMBLY FURTHER INVESTS IN MENA, BOLSTERS SAUDI OPERATIONS

Establishment of bigger Saudi hub underscores broader Stagwell (STGW) commitment to MENA region

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly, a leading global omnichannel media agency part of the Stagwell (STGW) Global Network, announces the relocation and expansion of its Riyadh operations into a new office space at Tatweer Towers. Assembly's office relocation marks a significant milestone in its commitment to the MENA region with this KSA expansion, bringing expanded resources and a talented workforce to better serve Assembly's vision to create more connected omnichannel experiences to make clients' brands perform.

This upgraded office, strategically situated between the Kingdom Tower and the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), will double Assembly's capacity in Riyadh, reinforcing its dedication to the Saudi market. The relocation aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative, allowing Assembly to support transformative opportunities in one of the region's most vibrant business hubs.

"A new, upgraded Riyadh office space with double the capacity points to our continued Saudi-first investments in MENA," said Faisal Dean, CEO of Assembly MENA. "Through the expansion of our existing office, led by Naguib, we are strengthening our on-ground capabilities to offer innovative and data-driven solutions that make our clients' brands perform. Riyadh is integral to our long-term vision, and this is just the beginning of our journey to scale and grow."

Assembly's proposition to their clients and people, "We find the change that fuels growth," continues to resonate with the region's leading brands. This year, Assembly MENA has brought on major clients to its roster, including entertainment company, MDLBEAST, Electric Vehicle Brand, CEER and the Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI).

Investing in regional talent is also a cornerstone of Assembly's strategy. The expanded Riyadh office allows Assembly to attract and develop local professionals, fostering a team that brings both global perspectives and local understanding. "This expansion is an exciting moment for us," said Naguib Toihiri, Country Director KSA of Assembly MENA. "With a larger, skilled team, we're well-positioned to provide exceptional value to our clients while contributing positively to the Saudi economy."

ABOUT ASSEMBLY

Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency that merges data, talent, and technology to catalyze growth for the world's most esteemed brands. Our holistic approach weaves together compelling brand narratives with a comprehensive suite of global media capabilities, driving performance and fostering significant business expansion. Our initiatives are powered by STAGE, our proprietary operating system, and executed by a dedicated global team of over 2,300 professionals across 35 offices worldwide. Committed to purposeful action, Assembly leads the way in social and environmental impact within the agency realm. As a proud member of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network designed to revolutionize marketing, Assembly continues to set new standards of excellence. For more information, please visit assemblyglobal.com.

