Achieved $41 million in revenue and interest income during the nine-month period ended September 30th, a 153% increase during the same period in 2023.

Cash and digital assets of $42 million, and total investments of $9 million as of September 30, 2024.

Facilitated $2.3 billion in crypto trading volumes during the nine-month period ended September 30th.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2024) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) ("WonderFi" or the "Company"), a global leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ("Q3'24") and nine-month period ended September 30, 2024. All financial references are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Key Third Quarter and Nine-Month 2024 Financial Highlights:

Achieved $8.2 million in revenue and interest income in Q3'24, for a total of $41 million for the nine-months ended September 30 th . This represents a 153% increase over the first nine months of 2023.

Cash and digital assets at $42 million as of September 30 th , up from $37.3 million on December 31, 2023.

The Company has private investments totalling $9 million as of September 30, 2024, this includes the Company's investment in digital asset custodian Tetra Trust Company and investments in crypto-native investment funds.

Bitbuy and Coinsquare have achieved consolidated revenues of $35 million and $14.6 million of adjusted EBITDA during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, the Company re-purchased and cancelled 5.4 million common shares, and 11.4 million warrants were delisted and cancelled.

Reduced corporate and administrative expenses by 22% in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023.

Key Third Quarter and Nine-Month 2024 Operating Highlights:

Bitbuy and Coinsquare facilitated $480 million in trading volumes in Q3'24, and over $2.3 billion in trading volume in the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, representing a 212% increase as compared to the same nine-month period ended September 2023.

Launched WonderFi Labs, an innovation and development arm, to develop, incubate and invest in centralized and EVM-compatible decentralized products and protocols with a global reach.

Initiated a strategic Bitcoin and Ethereum buying program in Q3'24, to strengthen and diversify treasury assets. The program increased the Company's total Bitcoin and Ethereum Treasury holdings by $1.4 million during the quarter. The Company's Bitcoin holdings in its treasury increased in value by approximately 30% as at October 29, 2024.

Launched Bitbuy APAC, a first step in WonderFi's international expansion plan; commencing operations and servicing clients in the Asia-Pacific region.

Launched new versions of the Coinsquare and Bitbuy mobile applications for the Canadian market.

Subsequent to Q3 2024:

For the month of October 2024, Bitbuy and Coinsquare achieved a 38% increase in revenue, and a 45% increase in registrations compared to the monthly averages during Q3 2024.

During the month of October 2024, the Company re-purchased and cancelled 2.5 million common shares.

Entered into a partnership with Tom Lee and Fundstrat, to provide exclusive access to crypto research and insights to Bitbuy and Coinsquare users.

WonderFi also reported that a total of 6,760,002 common share purchase warrants (WNDR.WT.B) have expired, reducing the Company's fully-diluted outstanding securities by this amount.

"We're extremely pleased with the progress we have made in the third quarter," said Dean Skurka, President and CEO of WonderFi. "Our strong performance throughout the year has allowed us to focus on our strategic priorities and make substantial investments in the areas that will drive long-term material growth."

"As we look to 2025, we plan to leverage these investments to accelerate our growth path even further," added Mr. Skurka. "We're in a strong position to develop and launch a number of new products and features to our global customer base, driving greater volumes in our target markets."

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is the largest regulated crypto trading platform in Canada and a global leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products.

With over $1.275B in assets under custody, WonderFi is well-positioned to service crypto participants on a global scale with trading, payments and decentralized products, including purpose-built blockchains and non-custodial wallet applications.

Designed to provide investors with diversified investment exposure across the global digital asset ecosystem, the Company has a proven track record of launching new products and obtaining applicable licenses. It is also the owner of market-leading brands, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, SmartPay and Tetra Trust.

As the world continues to move on-chain, WonderFi is strategically placed to capture both market and wallet share through ongoing innovation within the digital asset space.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

