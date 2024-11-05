Envela Corporation: Envela Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Envela Corporation today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company reported quarterly revenue of $46.9 million and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $0.06.

Management Commentary

"Today, we are excited to announce a new third-quarter revenue record of $46.9 million, reflecting a 27.2 percent increase compared to last year. This achievement highlights the dedication of our exceptional people, who remain focused on building a solid foundation for outstanding growth," said John Loftus, Envela's CEO. "Our teams work hard to deliver extraordinary value to our clients; they are the backbone of our company as we continue to execute and grow our future."

"We achieved another quarter of positive growth and delivered a strong performance across our key metrics, with notable results in both top and bottom line in Q3. Compared to the prior-year quarter, gross margin and operating income increased by 17.8% and 3.6%, respectively," said John DeLuca, Envela's CFO. "Envela continues to operate with financial discipline while investing for the long term and generating significant earnings growth and capital returns for shareholders."

Consumer Division

"Looking back on the last quarter, we are pleased with the strides we are making in our key strategic initiatives aimed at increasing our store count and expanding our physical presence. Our Four Nines branded stores are at the forefront of our growth strategy, and as our advantageous business model gains traction, we are well-equipped to attract and retain value-conscious customers. This will be the primary growth driver for our business over the next five to ten years. In the upcoming fourth quarter as the holiday season approaches, we are also eager to reveal what we have planned for our customers." - Allison DeStefano, Head of Envela's Consumer Division.

Commercial Division

"Our business continued to generate strong financial results during the third quarter. Fundamentals remain good as we observed solid operational performance across our footprint. Underpinned by our commitment to offering tailored solutions to our clients, we are enthusiastic about the strong demand for our fee-for-service offerings as we diversify our revenue by expanding the variety of services we provide. Our core recycling and ITAD businesses remain strong, and we believe the underlying near- and long-term demand fundamentals will continue to be robust based on customer conversations." - Tommy McGuire, Head of Envela's Commercial Division.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Sales $ 46,899,559 $ 36,876,486 Gross margin $ 11,464,239 $ 9,734,282 Operating income $ 2,020,472 $ 1,950,189 Net income $ 1,685,039 $ 1,707,493 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 2,435,251 $ 2,287,902

Envela will report more complete earnings information within its Form 10-Q.

Third Quarter 2024 Consolidated Operating Highlights

Third quarter revenue was $46.9 million compared to $36.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

Despite the increased revenue, third quarter gross margin decreased to 24.4% of quarterly revenue, compared to 26.4% in the prior-year quarter.

Third quarter operating expenses were $9.4 million compared to $7.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Third quarter operating income remained consistent at $2.0 million, or 4.3% of revenue, compared to $2.0 million, or 5.3% of revenue for the prior-year quarter.

Third quarter net income was $1.7 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, compared to $1.7 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted shared in the prior-year quarter.

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million or 5.2% of revenue, compared to $2.3 million or 6.2% of revenue in the prior-year quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $17.8 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $18.4 million at September 30, 2023.

Total stockholders' equity grew to $51.1 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $47.3 million at September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Consumer Division Operating Highlights

Consumer Division revenue was $33.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 25.6% compared to revenue of $26.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Revenues were primarily impacted by our wholesale precious metals sales which also benefited from underlying historical gold and silver prices. We also experienced incremental improvements in our stores and online business. Consistent with the prior quarters in Fiscal 2024 we are carrying a higher inventory position that is expected to relieve upon full ramp up of our new store operations.

Consumer Division gross margin decreased to 11.6% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 13.4% in the prior-year quarter, which was primarily a result of the relief of lower margin scrap grade precious metals via our wholesale channel.

Operating expenses increased 53.0% to $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $2.7 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting the continued investment in bringing the new stores online along with the impact of operating costs from our new stores.

Consumer Division pre-tax operating loss in the third quarter of 2024 was $149 thousand compared to pre-tax operating income of $888 thousand in the prior-year quarter.

Third Quarter Commercial Division Operating Highlights

Commercial Division revenue was $13.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 31.5% compared to revenue of $10.0 million in the prior-year quarter. Revenues strengthened on the continued performance of our ITAD business and incrementally from the sale of personal technology assets and shredded electronic scrap grades and associated recoveries. Specific to ITAD, sales benefited from the intake of assets from a new client that we were able to recognize outbound sales on during quarter.

Commercial Division gross margin decreased to 57.4% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 61.5% in the prior-year quarter. While gross margin dollars increased as a result of the aforementioned, our gross margin as a % of sales was impacted by a higher mix of lower margin electronic scrap grades sold.

Operating expenses increased 4.8% to $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $5.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Albeit, operating expenses increased it was correlated with our new retail returns client and processing electronic scrap grades which resulted in improved gross margin dollars.

Commercial Division pre-tax operating income in the third quarter of 2024 was $2.4 million, an increase of 111.3% compared to $1.1 in the prior-year quarter. The resulting pre-tax operating margin was 18.3% for the third quarter of 2024, increasing from an 11.4% margin for the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $17.8 million from $17.9 million on December 31, 2023.

The Company reduced its long-term debt to $13.8 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $14.9 million at December 31, 2023.

Total shareholders' equity increased to $51.1 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $48.3 million on December 31, 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, consolidated operating cash flows totaled $6.4 million.

Share Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 147,195 shares of common stock at a cost of $729 thousand. Since the beginning of the share repurchase program in March of 2023, Envela has spent more than $4.5 million to purchase 916,597 shares of common stock under the 1,000,000 share repurchase program authorized through March 31, 2026.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure as an overall assessment of our performance, to evaluate the effectiveness of our strategies and for planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as the sum of net income (loss) of the Company, adjusted for additions (deductions) of interest expense, other (income) expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered is an alternative to the presentation of net income or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:





Three Months Ended September 30,



2024 2023



Consumer Commercial Consolidated Consumer Commercial Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:























Net income (loss) $ (26,843 ) $ 1,711,882 $ 1,685,039 $ 767,376 $ 940,117 $ 1,707,493 Addition (deduction): Depreciation and amortization 150,657 264,122 414,779 75,842 261,871 337,713 Other income (62,502 ) (277,849 ) (340,351 ) (22,851 ) (169,586 ) (192,437 ) Interest expense 51,486 54,653 106,139 59,631 57,535 117,166 Income tax expense (benefit) (122,464 ) 692,109 569,645 120,637 197,330 317,967 $ (9,666 ) $ 2,444,917 $ 2,435,251 $ 1,000,635 $ 1,287,267 $ 2,287,902

Investor Relations

About Envela®

Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA), a leading provider of re-commerce services, is at the forefront of the circular economy. The company is comprised primarily of two key business segments: Consumer and Commercial. The Consumer segment operates retail stores and online sites that offer premium brands and luxury hard assets, while the Commercial segment provides personalized re-commerce solutions to meet the needs of various clients, including Fortune 500 companies. We execute with passion and meticulous attention to detail, focusing on our strengths rather than trying to be everything to everyone.

At Envela, we Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine. To learn more, visit Envela.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995's safe harbor provisions, including statements regarding future events and developments; potential expansions, purchases and acquisitions; potential future success of business lines and strategies; and management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates and projections relating to the future. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "intends," "will," "should," "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's then current views and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

