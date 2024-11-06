Transition Capital Partners Acquires PAT Tank

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Transition Capital Partners ("TCP") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Port Arthur Texas Tank ("PAT Tank"), a provider of repair, maintenance and fabrication services for above ground liquid storage tanks ("ASTs"), located in Port Arthur, Texas. TCP partnered with the management team and Plexus Capital. This transaction marks TCP's eighth investment with Plexus Capital, who provided debt and an equity co-investment to support the acquisition.

About PAT Tank:

PAT Tank is a leading, turnkey provider of repair, maintenance and fabrication services for above ground liquid storage tanks ("ASTs") to a variety of industrial end markets across the United States. The Company's capabilities include design, fabrication, delivery, installation and coating services. The Company is ideally positioned in the heart of the Gulf Coast with ready access to the most highly concentrated region for hydrocarbon ASTs in the U.S.

To learn more please visit www.pattank.com

About Transition Capital Partners:

TCP is a Southlake, TX-based private equity investment firm. Founded in 1993, TCP has successfully invested in over 50 middle market companies spanning a diverse array of industries. TCP partners with management teams to build sustainable value in businesses over the long term. With three decades of proven success, we have a long track record of collaborating with our partners to accelerate the growth of middle market companies.

To learn more, please visit www.tcplp.com

