Mosman, New South Wales--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2024) - AB Electrical Mosman, an electrical services provider with over 10 years of experience, is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Mosman, NSW. This marks an exciting chapter for the company, as it allows more homeowners and businesses to access high-quality, reliable electrical services. The company now has branches in Sydney, North Shore, and North Sydney.

The new AB Electrical Mosman branch is located at 3 Clifford St, Mosman, NSW, 2088, AU. The new office is close to commercial district and residential areas, making the team more accessible to local businesses and residents seeking electrical services. The new offices are also easily accessible through public transport routes.

Additionally, the highly qualified and certified technicians can meet clients at their businesses or properties on short notice, no matter where they are in Mosman. This accessibility is important in cases where clients are interested in services that need more customisation, such as shop fit-outs to revamp retail spaces. If they prefer virtual communications, the electric service provider has a user-friendly website. Potential clients can request quick quotes, email the team with questions, or request the team to call them back by filing the form on the site.

AB Electrical Mosman will carry forward the same policies and traditions as its other locations. One such policy is offering a lifetime workmanship warranty on its services, particularly electrical installations. Offering a service warranty shows the firm's commitment to long-term client satisfaction and reflects its confidence in the quality of its services and materials used in all installations.

The team will also continue offering transparent, upfront pricing for all electric services. The goal is to ensure the new clients understand what they are paying for. This is a win for homeowners and the community, especially considering the industry is often associated with hidden or unexpected costs.

Like in other locations, AB Electrical Mosman is committed to continuing to work only with fully licensed and insured electricians. This commitment will enable the company to continue ensuring that each electrical job is completed safely and professionally while complying with all Australian regulations regarding electric work.

AB Electrical Mosman will also continue offering all the electrical services available at its other locations. The team offers emergency assistance in cases of power outages and blown fuses and other labour and time-intensive services such as home rewiring and switchboard upgrades.

About AB Electrical Mosman:

AB Electrical Mosman is a Sydney-based electrical service provider offering professional services, including emergency, residential, and commercial services, with a lifetime workmanship guarantee. For over ten years, the company has leveraged the latest smart technology and green energy solutions while building and maintaining good relationships with clients based on honesty and affordable services.

