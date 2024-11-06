







MILAN, Nov 6, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda unveiled the world's first* V3 motorcycle engine with an electrical compressor, at EICMA 2024 (the Milan Motorcycle Shows; Press days: November 5-6, Public days: November 7-10) in Milan, Italy.The water-cooled 75-degree V3 engine is being newly developed for larger displacement motorcycles, and has been designed to be extremely slim and compact. It features the world's first electrical compressor for motorcycles, which is able to control compression of the intake air irrespective of engine rpm, meaning that high-response torque can be delivered even from lower rpm. In addition, the electrical compressor allows a high degree of freedom of layout of all components in the limited space available on a motorcycle and efficient centralization of mass. It also does not require any form of intercooler.Honda's motorcycle business aims to provide products that meet the needs of various customers by offering a wide range of products from commuters to FUN models. In addition, Honda is taking on the challenge of developing advanced technologies by adding electric motorcycles and other products to its product lineup to meet the diversifying needs of today's customers.Honda sees the development of this V3 engine with an electrical compressor as a new challenge in the area of internal combustion engines, and its goal is to enable customers to further experience the joy of riding and owning a motorcycle. Honda plans to apply the new V3 engine to larger displacement models in the future, and will continue its development toward mass production.*Honda research