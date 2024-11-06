Anzeige
06.11.2024
Autism Community Ventures PBC: Dr. Maureen Dunne Featured as Keynote Speaker at University Health Network

Neurodiversity and Inclusion Was the Theme for PiPER UHN's 2024 Research Day

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Autism Community Ventures ("ACV"), a public benefit corporation with a global network of partner organizations for the Neurodiversity + Opportunity Drives Innovation initiative, is pleased to announce that its founder Dr. Maureen Dunne served as Keynote Speaker for the 2024 PiPER Research Day at University Health Network (UHN), the largest health research organization and hospital network in Canada, ranking first in Canada for total research funding and affiliated with the University of Toronto.

Dr. Maureen Dunne Delivering the Keynote Address at University Health Network

Dr. Maureen Dunne Delivering the Keynote Address at University Health Network



Neurodiversity and Inclusion was the theme for the 2024 PiPER Research Day, which took place at the Guild Inn Estate. During the full-day event, attendees had the opportunity to share, network, and gain practical information.

Dr. Dunne is an esteemed cognitive scientist, neurodiversity expert, social entrepreneur, and the author of the national bestselling book The Neurodiversity Edge.

Dr. Dunne's keynote, "The Neurodiversity Paradigm: Turning Differences into Strengths," challenged participants to rethink the research and innovation ecosystem and take part in shaping a more inclusive future, starting with simple actions to help shift mindsets. Artists at ThinkLink Graphics recorded Dr. Dunne's keynote into a visual graphic.

You can learn more about the full-day training event at KITE | PiPER Research Day 2024, while general information about University Health Network can be found at About University Health Network.

Contact Information
Elyse Benjamin
contact@theneurodiversityedge.org

SOURCE: Autism Community Ventures

.

