Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2024) - Visiwise has launched a cutting-edge rail-tracking feature, offering complete, end-to-end visibility for intermodal shipments across Canada and the U.S. The All-in-one Online Container Tracking System provides real-time tracking, equipping logistics professionals to monitor rail shipments seamlessly from origin to destination.

With this feature, Visiwise seeks to enhance transparency and streamline operations for businesses navigating the complexities of North American intermodal transport, setting new standards for reliability and efficiency in supply chain management.

The simple and easy-to-use platform enables businesses to track and manage shipments without manually checking multiple sources, waiting on others for updates, or using Excel/spreadsheets. It is accessible to logistics teams without complex training; thus, logistic managers, supply chain professionals, and operations teams can manage their distribution centers and intermodal shipments.

The new rail tracking feature offers end-to-end visibility for importers, freight forwarders, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and wholesalers in Canada (Calgary, Winnipeg, and Montreal) and cross-border shipping with the U.S.

Visiwise's tracking feature instantly notifies logistic teams of all the updates about their shipments, including shipment status, container movements, ETA, ETD, voyage information, and the live location on the map. The real-time data and alerts enhance resource allocation, giving teams time to prepare warehouses for container arrivals while reducing idle time, detention, and demurrage charges.

While the CN Railway API offers container tracking, businesses face challenges when shipments move onto other rail lines without similar tracking tools. Visiwise has a comprehensive solution for all industries to track containers across all major Canadian railways, such as CN Railway.

Beyond consolidating data from railways, Visiwise integrates this information with other data sources, including shipping lines. This unified platform allows logistics teams to monitor shipments across multiple transportation modes effortlessly, offering a comprehensive, 360-degree view of the entire supply chain.

"With the addition of rail tracking, Visiwise empowers logistics teams to gain full control over their supply chains, from ocean vessels to distribution hubs. This feature ensures that our clients can efficiently manage operations and meet customer expectations without delays." Visiwise Leadership.

Visiwise moves global businesses forward to bring a better world where shipping globally is as simple as local deliveries. The team operates under the core values of togetherness, agility, empathy, and compassion, accepting no barriers and pushing the limits.

About Visiwise:

Visiwise brings smart logistics solutions to deliver a personalized experience far beyond expectations for clients worldwide. The company partners with businesses ready to revolutionize their supply chain management and enhance efficiency. With a highly committed, passionate, and talented team and the cooperation of key industry players, the company, through advanced technology and deep logistics expertise, simplifies global trade and improves people's quality of life.

