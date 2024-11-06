New data calls for innovative harm reduction solutions as smoking rates persist

New analysis of data by Smoke Free Sweden from the Europe Union's leading research body reveals how the EU's outdated tobacco control strategy is losing the war against smoking.

The landmark report by global public health experts reveals:

At current rates, the EU will not meet its 'smoke free' target for another 76 years.

Only the adoption of innovative solutions is significantly reducing the deadly toll of cigarettes in countries such as Sweden, which is on the brink of becoming smoke free

Widespread resistance to safer alternatives in other nations has pushed the EU's average smoking rate five times higher than Sweden's.

Misguided restrictions on vapes have seen Estonia's smoking rate soar by almost 40% in just three years.

Dr. Delon Human, lead author of the report Missing The Targetsays: "It is time for the EU to recognise that restrictive policies on safer nicotine alternatives are costing lives.

"The data clearly show that countries prioritising harm reduction are achieving the smoke free goals that remain a distant dream for other member states."

"Only by embracing safer alternatives can the EU hope to reverse the current trends, save lives and achieve its long-awaited smoke free goal."

Missing The Target uncovers fundamental flaws in the EU's approach to achieving its goal of a 5% smoking rate by 2040 the internationally recognised benchmark for 'smoke free' status.

Its findings paint a stark picture of the EU's stalled progress:

A missed milestone - At its current rate, the EU will fall short of its 2040 smoke free goal by a staggering six decades. Smoking prevalence is only projected to drop below 5% by the year 2100, underscoring an urgent need for rethinking policies.

Strict regulations, rising smoking rates - In nations with severe restrictions on safer nicotine alternatives, cigarette smoking has not only persisted but, in some cases, increased. Estonia, where vape flavours are banned, has seen a staggering 38.89% rise in smoking evidence that restrictive policies may be backfiring dramatically.

Sweden's success story - Sweden is on the brink of achieving its smoke-free target an impressive 16 years ahead of the EU's goal. The key to its success lies in making safer nicotine alternatives accessible, acceptable and affordable. The widespread availability of alternatives such as snus, nicotine pouches and vapes has driven smoking rates down to near smoke-free levels.

Czechia's progressive policies drive down smoking - Czechia has similarly embraced Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) principles, fostering a liberal approach to vapes and other smokeless nicotine products. The country has witnessed a remarkable 23% drop in smoking rates over the past four years, showing that pragmatic policies can accelerate progress.

Report co-author Dr. Anders Milton, a physician and former president of the Swedish Medical Association, said: "The EU's current tobacco control policy relying heavily on taxation, smoking bans and product regulations has produced only incremental reductions in smoking.

"A growing body of evidence points to the need for a modernised, evidence-based framework that embraces safer alternatives as part of a comprehensive THR strategy."

