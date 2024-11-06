







Milan, Italy, Nov 6, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda has unveiled two electric motorcycle concept models, the "EV Fun Concept" and the "EV Urban Concept," at EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy (Press days: November 5-6, Public days: November 7-10).Honda world-premiered two concept models, the EV Fun Concept and the EV Urban Concept, at EICMA 2024.The EV Fun Concept is Honda's first electric sports model and is scheduled to go on sale in 2025.The EV Urban Concept embodies Honda's vision of urban mobility in the near future.Beyond 2025, Honda aims to increase the variety of its electric line-up with the aim of becoming the leading company for electric motorcycles.Honda aims to achieve carbon neutrality through all of its products and corporate activities by 2050, and in particular, achieve carbon neutrality for all of its motorcycle products in the 2040s. Toward this goal, Honda is working to electrify its motorcycles as the mainstay of its future environmental strategy.Honda has positioned 2024 as the first year for the global launch of its electric motorcycles and has begun full-scale entry into the electric motorcycle market, positioning the time up to 2026 as a period of market entry, and beyond 2026 as a period of business expansion.The EV Fun Concept is an electric motorcycle designed for fun use and was referred to at its "2023 Briefing on Honda Electric Motorcycle Business" meeting held on November 29, 2023. The EV Fun Concept is a naked sports model equivalent to a mid-sized internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycle. It is Honda's first electric sports model to be equipped with a fixed battery and is scheduled to be commercialized in 2025.The EV Urban Concept is an electric model that embodies Honda's vision of urban electric mobility with its function-focused design, connected technologies, and in-house developed battery pack.With the addition of the new sports EV Fun Concept, and the EV Urban Concept-, Honda is making solid progress toward its plan to introduce 30 electric models globally by 2030.Honda will accelerate its efforts to develop a full lineup of electric motorcycles to meet the diversifying needs of customers and promote the development of a wide variety of electric vehicles. Through its efforts, Honda aims to expand its global market share and become the leading company also in the field of electric motorcycles.EV Fun ConceptThe EV Fun Concept is Honda's first electric sports model and is being developed as a next-generation electric motorcycle that offers a new sensation of quiet riding and an emotional feeling unique to electric motorcycles.In addition to the high level of "riding, turning, and stopping" created by Honda's long-developed motorcycle technologies, the new quiet, vibration-free ride that is only possible with electric power and the slim, easy-to-manage chassis package realized by its fixed battery will provide a new emotional experience that is very different to ICE motorcycles. Honda believes the new electric experience will enhance customers' motorcycle lifestyles.The EV Fun Concept's system and charging were developed by applying Honda's know-how and technologies cultivated in its automobiles and power products. The battery is compatible with the CCS2* quick charger, the same standard as automobiles, and has been developed to optimize the balance between light weight and quick charging performance, as well as to provide a cruising range of over 100km or more, sufficient for city use.*CCS2: Combined Charging System Type 2, a specification for EV quick charging connectorsThe EV Urban Concept reconstructs from scratch Honda's vision of what urban electric mobility should be. It embodies a vision of near-future mobility that cooperates and resonates with people and society through its essential and sophisticated styling, intuitive human-machine interface (HMI), and new experiences created by the fusion of software and hardware. Honda's goal is to open up the freedom of mobility to as many customers as possible, and to expand the possibilities of mobility for each and every customer.Honda Motor Europe Limited, Honda's UK subsidiary, has released details on the EV Fun Concept and EV Urban Concept on its website.Video site:URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8hzcn4so7s