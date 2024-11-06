Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552 | Ticker-Symbol: FKM
Tradegate
04.11.24
10:56 Uhr
47,550 Euro
+0,400
+0,85 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,15048,00008:14
47,30047,95008:14
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 07:18 Uhr
108 Leser
Aker ASA: Key information related to cash dividend

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA's Board of Directors has, based on the authorization approved by the General Meeting on 17 April 2024, decided to pay a cash dividend to Aker ASA's shareholders in the fourth quarter 2024 of NOK 35.50 per share (in total NOK 2.6 billion), based on the 2023 annual accounts.

Key information related to the cash dividend:

- Dividend amount:

NOK 35.50 per share

- Declared currency:

NOK

- Last day incl. right:

November 7, 2024

- Ex-date:

November 8, 2024

- Record date:

November 11, 2024

- Payment date:

On or about November 19, 2024

- Date of approval:

November 6, 2024

Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--key-information-related-to-cash-dividend,c4061679

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-key-information-related-to-cash-dividend-302297243.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
