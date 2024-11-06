All Home Care Matters: "The Senior Care Influencer" Lance A. Slatton becomes Official Brand Ambassador for Echobox Memory Vault

Lance A. Slatton, known throughout the health care and senior living community as "The Senior Care Influencer," was recently named as Official Brand Ambassador for Echobox Memory Vault. Slatton, a writer, author, and healthcare professional with over 20 years in the healthcare industry, hosts the award-winning and popular podcast and YouTube show "All Home Care Matters," and is a senior case manager at Enriched Life Home Care Services in Livonia, MI.

"Being a part of Echobox Memory Vault is a true honor, and I'm looking forward to spreading the word on the amazing work they do and the important services they provide seniors around the world," said Slatton, who was named a 50 under 50 for 2023 and received the distinction as the Top Influencer for Healthcare and Advocacy for 2024.

Echobox Memory Vault, launched Internationally in August 2024, provides a safe, ad-free environment to capture magical and memorable stories and help create a legacy for someone you love or elevate the quality of life for those in your care.

Slatton began offering the Echobox Memory Vault team his heartfelt and thoughtful guidance in the Fall of 2021. As their technology blossomed, pivoted and evolved into the global healthcare solution it has become, Slatton's encouragement and belief in Echobox has never wavered.

"His loyal stewardship has been instrumental in our growth, providing us with advice, testimonials and a letter of support - all of which has helped us develop a genuine sense of confidence, not only in our innovation but in ourselves as well," said Timothy Roberts, who along with his wife Tannis, founded and run Echobox Memory Vault. "We couldn't be more delighted to welcome Lance as Echobox Memory Vault's very first Official Brand Ambassador.

The partnership is another way Slatton continues to make powerful, positive impacts for some of the most desperate and vulnerable people in the senior living community. "It is an honor for us to appoint Lance as a devoted member of the Echobox team," said Roberts.

Combining the power of memories with the magic of storytelling, Echobox is now available worldwide and has emerged as the newest innovation in person-centric care. This ground-breaking, ad-free technology ensures individuals, families and care teams of all sizes have a quick and simple way to capture special memories, life stories, favorite songs, recipes and so much more!

Once safely stored, these recordings, pictures, links and personal comforts can be easily referenced and enjoyed in the days to come. In turn, those committed to delivering elevated care and providing a higher quality of life are also using Echobox as a crucial guideline to help combat caregiver burnout and work-related stress. The better we know someone, the better care we can provide!

About All Home Care Matters

All Home Care Matters, the nation's leading voice in long-term care. has received the following notable awards: 2023 Recipient of the coveted YouTube Creator Award for surpassing 100,000 subscribers; 2023 Recipient of the Award of Distinction from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The Communicator Award for Film & Video in Health and Wellness; 2023 Recipient of the Silver Award from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The w3 for Social Campaigns in Health and Wellness in Film & Video; 2024 Recipient of the Award in Excellence from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The Communicator Award for Film & Video in Social Campaigns & Series in Healthcare; 2024 Recipient of the GOLD w3 Award for Branded Entertainment in Health & Wellness for Dementia & Social Media; and Recipient of the 2024 International Impact Book Award in the category of Caregiving. Official Website: https://www.allhomecarematters.com

